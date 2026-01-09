$42.990.27
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The SBI notified the deputy head of the Rivne OTCC and SP of suspicion, who demanded bribes for deferment from mobilization. The official is in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicion
Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified the deputy head of the Rivne OTCC and SP of suspicion, who demanded bribes, including in the form of cars, for deferment from mobilization, even from those military-liable men who had legal grounds for it. The official is currently in custody, DBR reports, according to UNN.

Details

DBR employees reported suspicion to the deputy head of the Rivne OTCC and SP for bribery. The official demanded money for deferment from mobilization even from those military-liable men who had legal grounds for it. At the same time, he threatened to create artificial obstacles in case of refusal. The amount of "payment" ranged from 10 to 12 thousand US dollars - depending on the grounds on which the man was to receive a deferment or be removed from the wanted list.

- the message says.

The DBR said that to conceal the origin of the funds, the official came up with various schemes, in particular, in one of the documented cases, he instructed his subordinates to buy a car with a bribe, adding part of the money from previous "receipts" and register it to a straw man.

The vehicle was bought and transferred to the full use of the head. After that, the man from whom the money was demanded was removed from the wanted list, and he was able to process the documents without hindrance.

The pre-trial investigation continues, in particular, other facts of extortion in the Rivne OTCC and SP are being established. The official is charged with requesting and receiving unlawful benefits by an official holding a responsible position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 2 million 271 thousand.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, an officer of the TCC and SP was notified of suspicion for intentionally inflicting bodily harm on military-liable persons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Rivne
Mykolaiv