Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicion

Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified the deputy head of the Rivne OTCC and SP of suspicion, who demanded bribes, including in the form of cars, for deferment from mobilization, even from those military-liable men who had legal grounds for it. The official is currently in custody, DBR reports, according to UNN.

Details

DBR employees reported suspicion to the deputy head of the Rivne OTCC and SP for bribery. The official demanded money for deferment from mobilization even from those military-liable men who had legal grounds for it. At the same time, he threatened to create artificial obstacles in case of refusal. The amount of "payment" ranged from 10 to 12 thousand US dollars - depending on the grounds on which the man was to receive a deferment or be removed from the wanted list. - the message says.

The DBR said that to conceal the origin of the funds, the official came up with various schemes, in particular, in one of the documented cases, he instructed his subordinates to buy a car with a bribe, adding part of the money from previous "receipts" and register it to a straw man.

The vehicle was bought and transferred to the full use of the head. After that, the man from whom the money was demanded was removed from the wanted list, and he was able to process the documents without hindrance.

The pre-trial investigation continues, in particular, other facts of extortion in the Rivne OTCC and SP are being established. The official is charged with requesting and receiving unlawful benefits by an official holding a responsible position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 2 million 271 thousand.

Recall

