Failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to the results of the SCO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the final declaration of the SCO summit does not mention Russian aggression against Ukraine, unlike other conflicts. This indicates the failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts, according to the ministry.

Failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to the results of the SCO summit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement on the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which took place on August 31 - September 1, 2025, in Tianjin. The statement says that the final declaration of the summit does not contain any mention of Russian aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that other wars are mentioned in the Tianjin Declaration, but not the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It is surprising that the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II found no reflection in such an important, fundamental document, while a number of other wars, terrorist attacks, and events in the world are mentioned in it. We are convinced that without a just end to Russian aggression against Ukraine, it is impossible to talk about sustainable global development, international peace and security, adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, or stable and equitable development of trade relations between the regions of the world.

- commented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the absence of mentions of the Russian-Ukrainian war "indicates the failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts." This is because "the Kremlin suffered another defeat in its attempts to present the world as divided in its assessments of Russian aggression against Ukraine, to impose the idea that states outside Europe and North America have a pro-Russian view on the causes, consequences, and ways to end its war against Ukraine."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also noted China's significant influence on world processes, as well as on the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Given the significant geopolitical role of the PRC, we will welcome a more active role of Beijing in bringing peace to Ukraine, based on respect for the UN Charter.

- summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Context

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 to strengthen China's economic influence in the Central Asian region. Currently, the SCO includes 10 states: Russia, China, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iran.

During the summit, no agreement was reached on the final text of the declaration. Therefore, it mostly mentions the activities of the SCO countries in accordance with the UN sustainable development goals formulated in 2015. Climate change was also mentioned.

Russian aggression against Ukraine was not mentioned in a single word in the SCO summit declaration. Instead, the text mentions Pakistan's attack on India in April 2025, as well as Israeli and US attacks on Iran in June of this year. From this, it can be concluded that Iran and India managed to influence the rest of the states, primarily China, so that these events were mentioned in the text.

The text of the Summit Declaration stated that the Kyrgyz Republic will chair the SCO in 2026.

Yehor Brailian

PoliticsNews of the World
Tajikistan
Israel
United Nations
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
India
Europe
North America
China
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan
Iran
Kazakhstan