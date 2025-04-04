The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.
The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.
Kyrgyzstan has begun construction of a new railroad connecting China with Europe through Central Asia. The 450-500 km long project will allow cargo to be transported bypassing russia.
An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at Aktau airport. Of the 67 passengers on board, 25 survived, 19 of them have already been hospitalized.
EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.
In Sudan, a cargo plane from the UAE with a partial Russian crew is shot down. The plane was possibly carrying weapons and was mistakenly attacked by RSF separatists, to whom the supplies were intended.
Spanish police arrested 4 people suspected of supplying sanctioned chemicals to Russia. 13 tons of substances that could be precursors of chemical weapons were seized. The EU calls for stricter export controls.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The diplomats discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
In Luhansk region, Russian troops attacked frontline villages with more than 80 drones and artillery. The occupiers are imitating repairs, and the 'luhansk national team' will take part in the Russian plowing championship.
At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals: 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Two days before the end of the Games, Ukraine ranks 15th in the medal standings.
Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Kolyadenko has made it to the finals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the 62 kg weight category. She has guaranteed Ukraine its 12th medal at these competitions.
On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.
Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak became an Olympic champion in the 80 kg weight category. Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Armenia will not participate in the CSTO cobalt-2024 exercise in Novosibirsk on August 14-16. This is the fourth refusal of Armenia to participate in the CSTO exercises, which may indicate a cooling of relations with the organization.
Belarus officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), expanding the organization to 10 member states.
On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the countries.
Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend.
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed with China to build a 450-500 km long railway to Europe bypassing Russia as part of the China One Belt, One Road Initiative.
Several banks in Kyrgyzstan have stopped making money transfers to and from Russia due to new US and UK sanctions against Moscow.
Chinese banks are increasingly demanding that entrepreneurs confirm that goods purchased in" friendly " countries such as Serbia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will not be sent to Russia, which violates the payment scheme for supplies to Russia through third countries.
Georgia's parliament overrode a presidential veto and passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" that critics say is inspired by Russia and could hinder the country's European aspirations.
Before Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked the US and EU to impose preventive sanctions on Russia, Putin, and the energy sector, but they refused, resulting in heavy human costs for Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy criticized China for trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia instead of protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity as one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that no Asian country can have a strategic alliance with Putin's Russia, as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are 100% under threat of attack and such an alliance would limit their independence.
The advance of the Russian occupiers to Kharkiv two weeks ago brought the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military losses to 1:8, which shows Putin's disregard for human life, President Zelensky said.
The Venice Commission has called on Georgia to repeal the Foreign Agents Act, criticizing it as an obstacle to freedom of assembly, expression, privacy and public participation, leading to the stigmatization and destruction of NGOs and media outlets that receive foreign funding, which ultimately harms open debate, pluralism and democracy.
The absence of heavy military equipment, including battle tanks and modern aircraft, at the "parade" in Moscow indicates large-scale losses of the russian federation in the war in Ukraine.
On Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that read "Putin is a war criminal" to remind Russia of its "destructive work" in Ukraine.
The occupation authorities of Crimea refused to hold fireworks on Russia's "Victory Day" despite Moscow's order, citing security concerns.