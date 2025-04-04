Kyrgyzstan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15200 views

06:32 PM • 27591 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64294 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213073 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122219 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391444 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310322 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131243 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213073 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391444 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254039 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310322 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2746 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13752 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44887 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71988 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57097 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.

News of the World • February 17, 05:54 PM • 31188 views

The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.

War • January 15, 04:55 PM • 50632 views

China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan begin construction of a railroad bypassing russia

Kyrgyzstan has begun construction of a new railroad connecting China with Europe through Central Asia. The 450-500 km long project will allow cargo to be transported bypassing russia.

Economy • December 28, 01:58 AM • 70130 views

Airplane crash in Kazakhstan: preliminary, 25 passengers survived

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at Aktau airport. Of the 67 passengers on board, 25 survived, 19 of them have already been hospitalized.

News of the World • December 25, 08:20 AM • 15460 views

Russia buys rifles and ammunition from the EU and the US despite sanctions - media

EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.

War • December 12, 02:56 AM • 104407 views

Separatists in Sudan mistakenly shoot down plane with Russians on board carrying weapons - media

In Sudan, a cargo plane from the UAE with a partial Russian crew is shot down. The plane was possibly carrying weapons and was mistakenly attacked by RSF separatists, to whom the supplies were intended.

News of the World • October 21, 05:39 PM • 19906 views

Suspected chemical weapons precursors: 13 tons of chemicals intended for shipment to Russia seized in Spain

Spanish police arrested 4 people suspected of supplying sanctioned chemicals to Russia. 13 tons of substances that could be precursors of chemical weapons were seized. The EU calls for stricter export controls.

War • October 15, 03:14 PM • 17682 views

Sibiga met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister: they discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The diplomats discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Politics • September 23, 10:20 AM • 13972 views

Over 80 enemy drones attacked frontline villages in Luhansk region - RMA

In Luhansk region, Russian troops attacked frontline villages with more than 80 drones and artillery. The occupiers are imitating repairs, and the 'luhansk national team' will take part in the Russian plowing championship.

War • August 10, 09:00 AM • 103288 views

With eleven medals, Ukraine ranks 15th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals: 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Two days before the end of the Games, Ukraine ranks 15th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 9, 08:47 PM • 36701 views

Iryna Kolyadenko reaches the final of the 2024 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling

Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Kolyadenko has made it to the finals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the 62 kg weight category. She has guaranteed Ukraine its 12th medal at these competitions.

Sports • August 9, 05:30 PM • 26691 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 8

On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.

Sports • August 8, 06:19 AM • 17141 views

Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak became an Olympic champion in the 80 kg weight category. Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Sports • August 8, 01:10 AM • 23223 views

Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO exercises for the fourth time-mass media

Armenia will not participate in the CSTO cobalt-2024 exercise in Novosibirsk on August 14-16. This is the fourth refusal of Armenia to participate in the CSTO exercises, which may indicate a cooling of relations with the organization.

News of the World • August 5, 06:10 PM • 26019 views

Belarus officially joined the SCO

Belarus officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), expanding the organization to 10 member states.

News of the World • July 4, 11:16 AM • 16669 views

Putin meets with Erdogan in Kazakhstan to discuss trade between Russia and Turkey

On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

Economy • July 3, 12:46 PM • 34258 views

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.

Politics • July 3, 04:48 AM • 37791 views

Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan to attend the SCO summit: Putin will also be there

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend.

News of the World • July 2, 08:01 AM • 18995 views

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree with China to build railway to Europe bypassing Russia

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed with China to build a 450-500 km long railway to Europe bypassing Russia as part of the China One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Economy • June 20, 10:42 PM • 18059 views

Amid new sanctions against Russia: Kyrgyzstan's banks refuse to accept transfers from Russia

Several banks in Kyrgyzstan have stopped making money transfers to and from Russia due to new US and UK sanctions against Moscow.

News of the World • June 13, 04:59 PM • 19557 views

Chinese banks start blocking transit of goods to Russia - rossmi

Chinese banks are increasingly demanding that entrepreneurs confirm that goods purchased in" friendly " countries such as Serbia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will not be sent to Russia, which violates the payment scheme for supplies to Russia through third countries.

News of the World • June 3, 05:06 PM • 25727 views

Georgian Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Law on Foreign Agents

Georgia's parliament overrode a presidential veto and passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" that critics say is inspired by Russia and could hinder the country's European aspirations.

News of the World • May 28, 03:16 PM • 24776 views

Everyone said no: Zelensky on asking Biden and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia before the invasion

Before Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked the US and EU to impose preventive sanctions on Russia, Putin, and the energy sector, but they refused, resulting in heavy human costs for Ukraine.

War • May 25, 04:37 PM • 59226 views

Zelenskyy: China must protect Ukraine

President Zelenskyy criticized China for trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia instead of protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity as one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.

War • May 25, 01:55 PM • 27060 views

Zelensky to journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan: CSTO allows Russia to influence your countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that no Asian country can have a strategic alliance with Putin's Russia, as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are 100% under threat of attack and such an alliance would limit their independence.

War • May 25, 01:38 PM • 26712 views

Zelenskyi said what military casualties the "breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv" ended for the occupiers

The advance of the Russian occupiers to Kharkiv two weeks ago brought the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military losses to 1:8, which shows Putin's disregard for human life, President Zelensky said.

War • May 25, 10:59 AM • 112406 views

Venice Commission rejects Georgian law on foreign agents: how the ruling party of Georgia reacted

The Venice Commission has called on Georgia to repeal the Foreign Agents Act, criticizing it as an obstacle to freedom of assembly, expression, privacy and public participation, leading to the stigmatization and destruction of NGOs and media outlets that receive foreign funding, which ultimately harms open debate, pluralism and democracy.

News of the World • May 21, 06:54 PM • 37992 views

No tanks or heavy armor: British intelligence explains what the "victory parade" in Moscow means

The absence of heavy military equipment, including battle tanks and modern aircraft, at the "parade" in Moscow indicates large-scale losses of the russian federation in the war in Ukraine.

War • May 10, 11:25 AM • 101971 views

On the occasion of May 9: Estonia puts up a poster on the border with Russia with the caption "Putin is a war criminal"

On Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that read "Putin is a war criminal" to remind Russia of its "destructive work" in Ukraine.

War • May 9, 05:29 PM • 37064 views

Despite the order from Moscow: the occupiers in Crimea canceled fireworks on the occasion of May 9

The occupation authorities of Crimea refused to hold fireworks on Russia's "Victory Day" despite Moscow's order, citing security concerns.

War • May 9, 01:47 PM • 13897 views