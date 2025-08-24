Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and died

Russian alpinist Natalia Nagovitsyna died after 11 days at an altitude of about 7,000 meters on Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The alpinist's body is planned to be evacuated only after the weather stabilizes, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Her body can only be retrieved from 7,000 meters when weather conditions normalize to allow a helicopter to ascend to that altitude. Also, the rescue group that was supposed to retrieve the body of the Italian who was rescuing the Russian woman has been recalled from an altitude of 4,500 meters. - the report says.

The woman spent 11 days at a temperature of -26 without food or water under the "Bird" rock. She only had a burner, a sleeping bag, and a torn tent with her.

Natasha's group (she and 3 men) ascended to the summit, during the descent a participant fell and pulled Natasha, causing her to break her leg. Natasha's tent was set up at 7200, and the exhausted, frozen participants went down - a participant of the expedition reported on his social networks.

Addition

Natalia Nagovitsyna died at almost the same altitude where her husband died four years ago. On Khan-Tengri Peak, he was paralyzed, and she stayed with him until the end. And when rescuers came to rescue them, they could only evacuate the woman. They failed to save her husband.

