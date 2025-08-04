83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trap

Between June 21 and July 23, 83 people died in the Italian mountains, and five more are considered missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera.

Details

According to Maurizio Dellantonio, head of the Italian National Mountain Rescue Service, the cause of the fatalities is mass tourism and unprepared tourists.

I don't remember a summer with so many deaths in the mountains. We have long crossed the line - he said.

Maurizio Dellantonio noted that the number of rescue operations has increased by 20% compared to the norm, and August is still ahead. 60% of the victims are hikers, the rest are mountaineers, mountain bikers, and parachutists.

People massively go on hiking trails without realizing the dangers - explained the head of the Italian National Mountain Rescue Service.

As TV 2 correspondent Evi Ravnbøl reported, tourists often go to the mountains in flip-flops and without basic equipment. Social networks only worsen the situation - users repeat impressions they have seen without preparing for real risks.

Italian Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè has already announced plans to introduce restrictions on entry to the Dolomites, including introducing an access fee to control tourist flows.

Rescuers also complain that rescued tourists often refuse to pay for expensive rescue operations, including those involving helicopters. The government reminds: if assistance is needed, the costs are covered by the victim themselves.

Rescuers recommend that tourists always carry water, food, sunglasses, a raincoat or windbreaker. Also, the mobile phone should be fully charged.

Recall

In the Tyrolean Alps, a 60-year-old couple and a 62-year-old relative died from a lightning strike while descending from Mittagspitze mountain during a thunderstorm. Their bodies were found by rescuers.

