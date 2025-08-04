$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM • 12670 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM • 128537 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 216765 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 108910 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 169898 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 365894 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 312403 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 134837 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 114203 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208754 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trap

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

From June 21 to July 23, 83 people died in the Italian mountains, and five more went missing. The reason is mass tourism and unpreparedness of tourists; 60% of the victims are hikers.

83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trap

Between June 21 and July 23, 83 people died in the Italian mountains, and five more are considered missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera.

Details

According to Maurizio Dellantonio, head of the Italian National Mountain Rescue Service, the cause of the fatalities is mass tourism and unprepared tourists.

I don't remember a summer with so many deaths in the mountains. We have long crossed the line

- he said.

Maurizio Dellantonio noted that the number of rescue operations has increased by 20% compared to the norm, and August is still ahead. 60% of the victims are hikers, the rest are mountaineers, mountain bikers, and parachutists.

People massively go on hiking trails without realizing the dangers

- explained the head of the Italian National Mountain Rescue Service.

As TV 2 correspondent Evi Ravnbøl reported, tourists often go to the mountains in flip-flops and without basic equipment. Social networks only worsen the situation - users repeat impressions they have seen without preparing for real risks.

Italian Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè has already announced plans to introduce restrictions on entry to the Dolomites, including introducing an access fee to control tourist flows.

Rescuers also complain that rescued tourists often refuse to pay for expensive rescue operations, including those involving helicopters. The government reminds: if assistance is needed, the costs are covered by the victim themselves.

Rescuers recommend that tourists always carry water, food, sunglasses, a raincoat or windbreaker. Also, the mobile phone should be fully charged.

Recall

In the Tyrolean Alps, a 60-year-old couple and a 62-year-old relative died from a lightning strike while descending from Mittagspitze mountain during a thunderstorm. Their bodies were found by rescuers.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Italy