Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

The volume of remittances to Georgia continues to fall due to a radical reduction in private transfers from Russia. At the same time, remittances from most other countries are growing, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

In January 2025, the volume of remittances amounted to USD 242.4 million, which is 8.5% less than in January 2024.

At the same time, the volume of remittances from Russia decreased by 62% over the year and reached the level before the first wave of Russian migrants after February 2022. This is due to both the gradual outflow of Russians from Georgia and the fact that Russian relocants are increasingly switching to cryptocurrencies.

Russia remains in third place after the United States and Italy, where remittances continue to grow. Kyrgyzstan showed the largest growth, by 126% at once.

The top twenty countries:

USD 47 million, +23%;

Italy - 46 million, +4%;

Russia - 25 million, -62%;

Israel - 21 million, +19%;

Germany - 19 million, +18%;

Greece - 19 million, +2%;

Turkey - 7.6 million, +9%;

Kyrgyzstan - 6.3 million, +126%;

Spain - 5.3 million, +21%;

Kazakhstan - 4.7 million, -50%;

Ireland - 4.6 million, +12%;

France - 4.5 million, 6%;

UK - 3.4 million, +18%;

Azerbaijan - 3.3 million, +1%;

Poland - 2.2 million, -4%;

Canada - 2 million, +14%;

UAE - 1.9 million, +10%;

Jordan - 1.7 million, +11%;

Cyprus - 1.5 million, +9%;

Saudi Arabia - 1.4 million, +38%.

According to the National Bank of Georgia, the largest share of remittances in January came from the European Union, accounting for 45.1% of the total, or $109.3 million.

Georgia sent $28.2 million abroad in January, up 8.4% year-on-year.