Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103535 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115802 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100697 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112894 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152325 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65986 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109027 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80209 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73392 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115802 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152325 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143066 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175460 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32979 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73392 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133912 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135792 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164106 views
Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29687 views

The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8.5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.

The volume of remittances to Georgia continues to fall due to a radical reduction in private transfers from Russia. At the same time, remittances from most other countries are growing, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

In January 2025, the volume of remittances amounted to USD 242.4 million, which is 8.5% less than in January 2024.

At the same time, the volume of remittances from Russia decreased by 62% over the year and reached the level before the first wave of Russian migrants after February 2022. This is due to both the gradual outflow of Russians from Georgia and the fact that Russian relocants are increasingly switching to cryptocurrencies.

Russia remains in third place after the United States and Italy, where remittances continue to grow. Kyrgyzstan showed the largest growth, by 126% at once.

The top twenty countries:

USD 47 million, +23%;

Italy - 46 million, +4%;

Russia - 25 million, -62%;

Israel - 21 million, +19%;

Germany - 19 million, +18%;

Greece - 19 million, +2%;

Turkey - 7.6 million, +9%;

Kyrgyzstan - 6.3 million, +126%;

Spain - 5.3 million, +21%;

Kazakhstan - 4.7 million, -50%;

Ireland - 4.6 million, +12%;

France - 4.5 million, 6%;

UK - 3.4 million, +18%;

Azerbaijan - 3.3 million, +1%;

Poland - 2.2 million, -4%;

Canada - 2 million, +14%;

UAE - 1.9 million, +10%;

Jordan - 1.7 million, +11%;

Cyprus - 1.5 million, +9%;

Saudi Arabia - 1.4 million, +38%.

According to the National Bank of Georgia, the largest share of remittances in January came from the European Union, accounting for 45.1% of the total, or $109.3 million.

Georgia sent $28.2 million abroad in January, up 8.4% year-on-year.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
israelIsrael
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
greeceGreece
italyItaly
germanyGermany
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
kazakhstanKazakhstan
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising