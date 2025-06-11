A crypto reserve may appear in Ukraine: a draft law has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

A bill №13356 on the national bank regarding the inclusion of virtual assets in the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Ukraine has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine may have its own crypto reserve. Such an initiative has been registered. According to the bill, we give the National Bank the right to include virtual assets in the reserves of Ukraine. At the same time, the decision on how, when and how much should be made by the regulator itself. That is, we do not oblige and leave it to their professional choice," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that, according to the people's deputies, this step will integrate Ukraine into global financial innovations. And proper management of crypto reserves will help strengthen macroeconomic stability and create new opportunities for the development of the digital economy, he believes.

"The idea is not new: the US is already forming a strategic crypto reserve and many initiatives at the level of individual states, El Salvador, China used BTC to attract $20 billion. Switzerland, Brazil, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, some EU countries, and the Czech Republic are also working on including virtual assets in their reserves," Zheleznyak said.

Addition

Zheleznyak previously reported that Ukraine is developing a bill on the creation of a state strategic bitcoin reserve.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee Supported the Draft Law on Virtual Assets: What is Known

Fintech expert Olena Sosidka explained in a comment to UNN that the lack of clear legislation in Ukraine in the field of virtual assets leads to a number of negative consequences.