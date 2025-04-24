Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the draft law on virtual assets: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy supported the draft law on virtual assets regulation at its meeting on April 24. This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the committee, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

"Our Committee supported the revised draft law on regulation and taxation of virtual assets for the first reading. For - 25, unanimously," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a preferential taxation period is envisaged for 2026 at the level of 5%.

The head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, in a comment to the UNN correspondent reported that a draft law is being prepared in Ukraine to legalize virtual assets, which is based on the European MiCA directive. The NSSMC, together with the NBU, are working on the document to protect investors.

The First Deputy Governor of the NBU, Kateryna Rozhkova, stated that the draft law on virtual assets in Ukraine with the distribution of powers of regulators will be prepared by October 2025 with the involvement of technical assistance from international partners, which will be based on the European MiCA directive.

Fintech expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosiedka, in a UNN comment noted that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine will bring systemic changes to the digital asset market. According to her, the reform will be based on the European model with the distribution of powers between the NBU and the NSSMC. This will bring order to the cryptocurrency sector, where chaos currently reigns. Companies working with digital kiwis will be required to obtain licenses, disclose owners and undergo financial monitoring.

The rules for ordinary crypto users will also change. In particular, they will need to declare crypto assets, pay taxes and undergo verification. In return, the state will guarantee greater protection of their rights.

In the future, Olena Sosiedka predicts an increase in the number of licensed companies, a decrease in the shadow segment of digital assets and an intensification of the work of Ukrainian banks to create new interesting digital products. The fintech expert is convinced that Ukraine now has a real chance to become a pioneer in the introduction of the hryvnia stablecoin and lay the foundation for a civilized crypto market that will be beneficial to both business and the state and citizens.

In February, it was reported that the virtual banknote will soon be legal in Ukraine. The head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, told the UNN correspondent that the draft law has already been sufficiently developed and can and should be adopted by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. The purpose of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.

The head of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and the prevention of legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk, said that the Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a draft law on taxation of crypto assets by the end of this year. This will allow tracking transactions with cryptocurrencies, in accordance with European regulations.