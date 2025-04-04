J. B. Pritzker

Kamala Harris completes the search for a candidate for the post of Vice President of the United States. A decision is expected
within 24 hours, and the announcement may take place on Tuesday via a video speech.
US Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing 6 potential vice presidential candidates. Among them are governors, a senator, and
a transportation secretary, whom she is meeting with before the official announcement next week.
Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024
presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.