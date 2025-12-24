US Supreme Court rejects Trump's proposal to deploy National Guard in Chicago

The US Supreme Court rejected the proposal of the administration of US President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops in the Chicago area, despite the objections of local and state officials. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

In an unsigned ruling, the court noted that the president's authority to federalize the National Guard is likely to apply only in "exceptional" circumstances.

The National Guard consists primarily of state-controlled units that typically respond to major problems such as natural disasters or large protests.

The decision was a rare retreat for the conservative-majority court, which has largely sided with the Trump administration in recent months. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called it "a great victory for Illinois and American democracy."

The deployment of troops in Chicago is part of a series of efforts by the Trump administration to suppress protests against federal immigration raids in Democrat-dominated cities, including New Orleans, Portland, and the capital, Washington.

Trump claims that troops in these cities are needed to suppress violence in Democrat-controlled cities, as well as to combat crime and support his deportation initiatives.

The state of Illinois and the city of Chicago sued the Trump administration over the decision to send National Guard troops to control protests, claiming it was illegal and politically motivated. The lawsuit came after a federal judge blocked a similar National Guard deployment in Portland.