Trump began deporting immigrants: where the first cases were recorded

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced the start of a deportation campaign targeting hardened criminals among immigrants residing in the US without legal status. The first operations began in Illinois, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Department of Homeland Security stated that the "Midway Blitz" operation is being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but details regarding its scale and nature were not immediately disclosed.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, stated that their offices had not received official notification from federal authorities about this operation, which they condemned as a political stunt aimed at intimidation.

Recall

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the "smell of deportations in the morning."