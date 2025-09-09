$41.250.03
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Exclusives
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
Trump began deporting immigrants: where the first cases were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

The Trump administration has launched a campaign to deport undocumented immigrants under the guise of fighting crime. The first operations began in Illinois, despite condemnation from local authorities.

Trump began deporting immigrants: where the first cases were recorded

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced the start of a deportation campaign targeting hardened criminals among immigrants residing in the US without legal status. The first operations began in Illinois, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Department of Homeland Security stated that the "Midway Blitz" operation is being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but details regarding its scale and nature were not immediately disclosed.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, stated that their offices had not received official notification from federal authorities about this operation, which they condemned as a political stunt aimed at intimidation.

Recall

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the "smell of deportations in the morning."

Yevhen Ustimenko

