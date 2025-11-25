Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremony

US President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina, "Gobble" and "Waddle", although "Waddle" went missing during the ceremony, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"Gobble, I just want to tell you this - very important - you are truly unconditionally pardoned," Trump said, drawing applause from the audience in the Rose Garden after his speech.

Then he reached out to stroke the bird.

Let's add

Beyond Trump's kindness to turkeys, his opponents received a new portion of criticism.

The American leader did not forget to mention his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump noted that Biden used an automatic pen for last year's turkey pardon, which, he said, made it "completely invalid."

He then joked that "Peach" and "Blossom," the turkeys pardoned by Biden, were already on their way to processing, but he would officially pardon them along with this year's birds.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker also got his share.

While praising the deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., Trump complained that he was prevented from doing the same in Chicago.

"Governor Pritzker, if you're listening to me, let's get together," he said, calling the governor a "fat slob."

"I refuse to talk about him being a fat slob. I'm not talking about it," Trump continued, adding that he would also like to lose a few pounds.

Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump