Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremony

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 7460 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 14178 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 14659 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 14374 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 13473 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 12502 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12733 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25930 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13523 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11672 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in NovemberNovember 25, 09:24 AM • 22085 views
Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to touristsPhotoNovember 25, 09:27 AM • 5266 views
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 6764 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 10821 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 2502:52 PM • 4050 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25932 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 35989 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 87463 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 116441 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 105382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 10873 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 49103 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 67967 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 68925 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 76066 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

US President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina, "Gobble" and "Waddle," although "Waddle" went missing during the ceremony. Trump also criticized his opponents, including Joe Biden and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremony

US President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina, "Gobble" and "Waddle", although "Waddle" went missing during the ceremony, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"Gobble, I just want to tell you this - very important - you are truly unconditionally pardoned," Trump said, drawing applause from the audience in the Rose Garden after his speech.

Then he reached out to stroke the bird.

Let's add

Beyond Trump's kindness to turkeys, his opponents received a new portion of criticism.

The American leader did not forget to mention his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump noted that Biden used an automatic pen for last year's turkey pardon, which, he said, made it "completely invalid."

He then joked that "Peach" and "Blossom," the turkeys pardoned by Biden, were already on their way to processing, but he would officially pardon them along with this year's birds.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker also got his share.

While praising the deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., Trump complained that he was prevented from doing the same in Chicago.

"Governor Pritzker, if you're listening to me, let's get together," he said, calling the governor a "fat slob."

"I refuse to talk about him being a fat slob. I'm not talking about it," Trump continued, adding that he would also like to lose a few pounds.

Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump24.11.25, 20:05 • 3988 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Animals
US Elections
J. B. Pritzker
Associated Press
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Chicago