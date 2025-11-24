Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree. This was announced by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to US President Donald Trump, on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

First Lady greets and inspects the official White House Christmas tree - Martin wrote.

Martin also posted a photo of the 25-foot tree from Corson's Tree Farm.

Recall

