Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump

04:43 PM • 6544 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 12730 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 14411 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 17142 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 26138 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 25363 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 16225 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13795 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 11736 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 10040 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Popular news
Shooting between parents of classmates occurred in a schoolyard in LvivNovember 24, 08:58 AM • 3670 views
Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol districtNovember 24, 10:31 AM • 8212 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 22705 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 17949 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."02:48 PM • 4246 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 3810 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 26148 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 25371 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 42879 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 68384 views
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 29833 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 33229 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 43104 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 53476 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 55003 views
Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree, as announced by presidential aide Margo Martin. The 25-foot tree arrived from Corson's Tree Farm.

Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree. This was announced by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to US President Donald Trump, on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

First Lady greets and inspects the official White House Christmas tree

- Martin wrote.

Martin also posted a photo of the 25-foot tree from Corson's Tree Farm.

Recall

In Kyiv, the official sale of New Year's trees starts on December 4. The city will open 141 legal locations for the sale of certified trees, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the organization of holiday fairs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Social network
White House
Donald Trump
United States