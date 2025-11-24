Christmas tree arrived at the White House. It was greeted by Melania Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree, as announced by presidential aide Margo Martin. The 25-foot tree arrived from Corson's Tree Farm.
US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree. This was announced by Margo Martin, Special Assistant to US President Donald Trump, on the social network X, UNN reports.
Details
First Lady greets and inspects the official White House Christmas tree
Martin also posted a photo of the 25-foot tree from Corson's Tree Farm.
Recall
In Kyiv, the official sale of New Year's trees starts on December 4. The city will open 141 legal locations for the sale of certified trees, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the organization of holiday fairs.