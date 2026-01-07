US Marines seize Russian tanker "Marinera" - Reuters

The United States is trying to seize an oil tanker linked to Venezuela after more than two weeks of pursuit across the Atlantic. Two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Details

The seizure, which could escalate tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime "blockade" of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the operation was being conducted by the Coast Guard and the US military.

They added that Russian warships, including a Russian submarine, were nearby when the operation took place.

The tanker, now known as Marinera and registered under the Russian flag, is the latest tanker to be pursued by the US Coast Guard since the beginning of US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela.

Separately, US officials told Reuters that the US Coast Guard intercepted another tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters, as the US continues to enforce a maritime "blockade" of sanctioned vessels from Venezuela.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, reported that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in US-Russia relations.