US Marines seize Russian tanker "Marinera" - Reuters

Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 1948 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 6992 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 13459 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 14492 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 14421 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14447 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29464 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51873 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 142962 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 33912 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 6386 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 8118 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 23310 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 8474 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 1806 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 2616 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 6992 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 61565 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 99118 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Cyprus
Venezuela
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 34691 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 54504 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 97254 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88990 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 83637 views
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

US Marines seize Russian tanker "Marinera" - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker after more than two weeks of pursuit across the Atlantic. The operation is being conducted by the Coast Guard and the US military, with Russian warships nearby.

US Marines seize Russian tanker "Marinera" - Reuters

The United States is trying to seize an oil tanker linked to Venezuela after more than two weeks of pursuit across the Atlantic. Two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Details

The seizure, which could escalate tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime "blockade" of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the operation was being conducted by the Coast Guard and the US military.

They added that Russian warships, including a Russian submarine, were nearby when the operation took place.

The tanker, now known as Marinera and registered under the Russian flag, is the latest tanker to be pursued by the US Coast Guard since the beginning of US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela.

Separately, US officials told Reuters that the US Coast Guard intercepted another tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters, as the US continues to enforce a maritime "blockade" of sanctioned vessels from Venezuela.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, reported that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in US-Russia relations.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States