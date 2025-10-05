$41.280.00
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
In Chicago, border guards wounded an armed woman. Trump authorized the deployment of the National Guard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

In Chicago, US border guards shot an armed woman during a clash between protesters and immigration agents. Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets.

In Chicago, border guards wounded an armed woman. Trump authorized the deployment of the National Guard

Chicago border guards wounded an armed woman during a clash between protesters and immigration officers. The White House said that US President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Department of Homeland Security said that US Border Patrol officers shot an armed woman in Chicago on Saturday as dozens of protesters clashed with federal immigration agents on the city's southwest side.

A Department of Homeland Security official said no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in the incident, during which a group that included the woman crashed into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles. The woman, a US citizen whose identity was not disclosed, drove herself to the hospital.

No additional information on the woman's condition was immediately available. ICE agents used pepper spray and fired rubber bullets during a fierce altercation with protesters on Saturday.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that she was sending additional "special operations" to control the situation in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The woman was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin said in a statement.

Illinois Governor, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, said on Saturday that Donald Trump had given him an ultimatum regarding the deployment of the state's National Guard.

It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand that a governor deploy troops within our own borders and against our will

- Pritzker said.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Reuters that Trump had authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets.

Context

Chicago residents have repeatedly staged protests condemning the increased presence of federal forces. On Friday, police clashed with hundreds of protesters outside an ICE facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview.

Repeatedly, demonstrators who sat on the ground and tried to block ICE vehicles from transporting detainees to the facility were pushed back by heavily armed ICE agents using physical force, chemical munitions, and rubber bullets, resembling combat scenes.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
US National Guard
United States Department of Homeland Security
Illinois
J. B. Pritzker
Donald Trump
United States
Chicago