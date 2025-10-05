In Chicago, border guards wounded an armed woman. Trump authorized the deployment of the National Guard

Chicago border guards wounded an armed woman during a clash between protesters and immigration officers. The White House said that US President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Department of Homeland Security said that US Border Patrol officers shot an armed woman in Chicago on Saturday as dozens of protesters clashed with federal immigration agents on the city's southwest side.

A Department of Homeland Security official said no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in the incident, during which a group that included the woman crashed into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles. The woman, a US citizen whose identity was not disclosed, drove herself to the hospital.

No additional information on the woman's condition was immediately available. ICE agents used pepper spray and fired rubber bullets during a fierce altercation with protesters on Saturday.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that she was sending additional "special operations" to control the situation in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The woman was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin said in a statement.

Illinois Governor, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, said on Saturday that Donald Trump had given him an ultimatum regarding the deployment of the state's National Guard.

It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand that a governor deploy troops within our own borders and against our will - Pritzker said.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Reuters that Trump had authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets.

Context

Chicago residents have repeatedly staged protests condemning the increased presence of federal forces. On Friday, police clashed with hundreds of protesters outside an ICE facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview.

Repeatedly, demonstrators who sat on the ground and tried to block ICE vehicles from transporting detainees to the facility were pushed back by heavily armed ICE agents using physical force, chemical munitions, and rubber bullets, resembling combat scenes.

