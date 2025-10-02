$41.220.08
US immigration police to be present at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance - Trump adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Donald Trump's adviser Corey Lewandowski said that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be present at Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's show during Super Bowl 2026. This comes amid an increase in immigration raids after Trump's election and the rapper's concerns about ICE raids.

US Immigration Police (ICE) will be present at Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's show during the halftime of the 2026 Super Bowl, the final game of the professional American football season. This was stated by Donald Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski, as reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

Earlier this week, the Puerto Rican rapper made headlines when he was announced as the headliner for next year's Super Bowl in February. The announcement came after Bad Bunny admitted he would not be touring the US during his upcoming world tour due to fears of ICE agents raiding his concerts.

Now, Corey Lewandowski, who served as campaign manager for President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024 and now advises the Department of Homeland Security, stated during a recent appearance on Benny Johnson's "The Benny Show" that ICE would be present at the Super Bowl halftime show.

There is no place where you can provide safe haven for people who are in this country illegally. Not at the Super Bowl, not anywhere else. We will find you, arrest you, place you in detention, and deport you. Know that this is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it was before. It is so shameful that they chose someone who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime show.

- Lewandowski stated.

The number of immigration raids conducted by US Immigration Police (ICE) has sharply increased in the US since Donald Trump became president for the second time. Since May, the agency aims to conduct at least 3,000 arrests per day.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance and the prior statement that the tour would not come to the United States also came after the rapper said he had previously witnessed an ICE raid in Puerto Rico in June.

According to a video posted on his Instagram Story at the time, it showed several ICE agents in unmarked vehicles detaining people on the streets of Avenida Pontesuela, Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Trump threatens to declare emergency in Washington over ICE dispute15.09.25, 15:35 • 3613 views

Among the artists considered favorites to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl show were Taylor Swift, who recently announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and, according to the NFL commissioner, has an open invitation to perform, as well as the band Metallica, who have openly spoken about their desire to perform.

Addition

Media previously reported that singer Adele received an offer to perform at the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl, the final game of the professional American football season.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
SWIFT
Puerto Rico
Donald Trump
United States