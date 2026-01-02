Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 38691 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 59853 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 48121 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 46008 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 158313 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 157538 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 53931 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 45265 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38170 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30739 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.5m/s
85%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: first detailsJanuary 1, 09:59 PM • 4526 views
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 10603 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 16726 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the cityPhotoJanuary 1, 11:39 PM • 6464 views
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 8838 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 27179 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 44894 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 158289 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 88621 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 113571 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 27800 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 36504 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 37169 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 88646 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 36166 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Shahed-136

Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, called the anti-Ukrainian statements by Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura disgraceful. Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless," and expressed unwillingness to see Ukraine in the EU.

Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych reacted to the New Year's speech of the Speaker of the Czech Parliament Tomio Okamura, in which the latter allowed himself anti-Ukrainian statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian diplomat.

Details

Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless."

He also called the Ukrainian authorities "Zelensky's junta," stated that Western countries help them "steal and build toilets of gold," and noted that he does not want to see Ukraine as part of the European Union.

In response, Vasyl Zvarych called Okamura's words unworthy and absolutely unacceptable.

We consider Tomio Okamura's offensive and hateful statements against Ukraine and Ukrainians, voiced today in his New Year's speech, as his personal position, obviously formed under the influence of Russian propaganda. They contradict the principles of a democratic society and the values on which the Czech Republic is based as an integral part of the European community. We expect that the state authorities and civil society of the Czech Republic will give a proper assessment of these statements and their compliance with the high state position held by this politician.

 - stated the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic.

Recall

In November 2025, the head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag, installed in 2022. In response, the opposition hung new flags from the windows of parliamentary offices, calling Okamura's actions shameful.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
European Union
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine