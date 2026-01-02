Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych reacted to the New Year's speech of the Speaker of the Czech Parliament Tomio Okamura, in which the latter allowed himself anti-Ukrainian statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian diplomat.

Details

Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless."

He also called the Ukrainian authorities "Zelensky's junta," stated that Western countries help them "steal and build toilets of gold," and noted that he does not want to see Ukraine as part of the European Union.

In response, Vasyl Zvarych called Okamura's words unworthy and absolutely unacceptable.

We consider Tomio Okamura's offensive and hateful statements against Ukraine and Ukrainians, voiced today in his New Year's speech, as his personal position, obviously formed under the influence of Russian propaganda. They contradict the principles of a democratic society and the values on which the Czech Republic is based as an integral part of the European community. We expect that the state authorities and civil society of the Czech Republic will give a proper assessment of these statements and their compliance with the high state position held by this politician. - stated the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic.

Recall

In November 2025, the head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag, installed in 2022. In response, the opposition hung new flags from the windows of parliamentary offices, calling Okamura's actions shameful.