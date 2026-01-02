Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia region

In Vinnytsia region, a court remanded in custody a 39-year-old resident of Haisyn district, who is suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl. According to the investigation, the crime occurred in August 2025, when the child's mother was in the hospital giving birth. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect, taking advantage of the absence of the child's mother, who was in the hospital due to childbirth, committed rape against her minor daughter. The girl was able to tell about the incident only after some time - first to her older sister, after which law enforcement agencies were notified.

"At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail. Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Haisyn District Prosecutor's Office, a 39-year-old resident of Haisyn district was notified of suspicion of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the post states.

The sanction of the imputed article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to fifteen years.

Recall

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his minor stepdaughter in 2022. He was also found to have illegally stored ammunition and explosives.