The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Naftogaz supervisory board member Ihor Shurma

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Rostyslav Shurma. This was announced by the government representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The powers of Rostyslav Ihorovych Shurma, a member of the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "National Joint-Stock Company "Naftogaz of Ukraine", as a representative of the state, have been prematurely terminated. - Melnychuk said.

Recall

In September 2024, the President of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President. Earlier it was reported that Shurma would leave his post this week due to disagreements with international partners.