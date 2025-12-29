$42.060.13
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 10823 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 11498 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15126 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 16884 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 19680 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36255 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 55201 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59575 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 52213 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Naftogaz supervisory board member Ihor Shurma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prematurely terminated the powers of Rostyslav Shurma, a member of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine". Earlier, he was dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of Naftogaz supervisory board member Ihor Shurma

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Rostyslav Shurma. This was announced by the government representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The powers of Rostyslav Ihorovych Shurma, a member of the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "National Joint-Stock Company "Naftogaz of Ukraine", as a representative of the state, have been prematurely terminated.

- Melnychuk said.

Zelenskyy orders audit of defense sector, ARMA, and FDMU: details22.11.25, 14:20 • 3850 views

Recall

In September 2024, the President of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President. Earlier it was reported that Shurma would leave his post this week due to disagreements with international partners.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine