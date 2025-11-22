Zelenskyy orders audit of defense sector, ARMA, and FDMU: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an audit of the defense sector and instructed to initiate an audit of ARMA and the State Property Fund of Ukraine, and also reported on the government's task, in addition to energy sector enterprises, to ensure the renewal of supervisory boards and Ukraine's defense-industrial complex, which he announced on Saturday on social networks following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials, writes UNN.

Discussed with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko the preparation for the meeting of the Government of Ukraine. Significant decisions are planned - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President indicated that "an audit of the activities of state energy companies – all relevant financial transactions – is already underway."

A decision has also been prepared regarding a full audit of state defense companies and relevant contracts. The audit of the defense sector must be complete and as deep as possible. I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to report weekly on the results of the audit of the defense sector and to inform the Ukrainian society weekly as well. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "all data on identified violations will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies."

I also instructed the Prime Minister to initiate an urgent audit of ARMA and the State Property Fund of Ukraine before the Accounting Chamber. - the President indicated.

"The government has a task, in addition to energy sector enterprises, to ensure the renewal of supervisory boards and the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

About the IMF

"Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka and Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko reported on the details of consultations with representatives of international financial institutions, work with the IMF mission. We discussed preparations for meetings with creditors and structural benchmarks. We maintain financial stability for Ukraine," Zelenskyy reported.

