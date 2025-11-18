$42.090.00
Cabinet of Ministers announced an unscheduled competition for the supervisory board of Energoatom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2742 views

The Cabinet of Ministers announced a competition for candidates for the positions of independent members of the supervisory boards of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" and NNEGC "Energoatom". The competition for "Energoatom" is unscheduled and took place after the early termination of the powers of the previous composition of the supervisory board on November 11.

Cabinet of Ministers announced an unscheduled competition for the supervisory board of Energoatom

The Cabinet of Ministers announced a competition for candidates not only for the positions of independent members of the supervisory boards of the joint-stock companies NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", but also NNEGC "Energoatom", with the latter being unscheduled, which happened after the dissolution of the previous composition against the backdrop of the start of an investigation into a corruption scheme in the energy sector, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

Details

The government, as reported, adopted the relevant orders at a meeting on November 18.

As explained by the ministry, the competition for candidates for the positions of independent members of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" is planned: in January 2026, the three-year term of office of the current Supervisory Board, provided for by law, expires. "To ensure the timely formation of a stable composition of the supervisory board of NJSC, four independent candidates will be selected in the competition," the statement says.

By a protocol decision, the Cabinet of Ministers, as indicated, recommended that NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" engage a professional personnel selection consultant to conduct the competitive selection of candidates.

The competition for candidates for the supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom" announced today is unscheduled

- the agency's statement says.

The Ministry of Economy indicated that on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the NNEGC supervisory board. At the time of this decision, two independent members were working on the supervisory board, and a competitive selection of independent candidates for two more vacant positions was underway. "The new competition will allow filling the positions that became vacant due to the early termination of the supervisory board," the ministry noted.

"In addition, by a protocol decision, the government instructed the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine to submit proposals to the committee for the appointment of heads of enterprises of particular importance to the economy regarding candidates for representatives to the supervisory board of "Energoatom"", - the statement says.

Thus, as noted, "a full composition of the supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom" will be formed, which, according to the company's charter, consists of seven people - four independent members selected on a competitive basis, and three state representatives."

Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev expects that "the decisions adopted today will allow both companies to start working with full compositions of supervisory boards and move forward transparently and without delays in management processes."

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry"", NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 3139 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine