Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion

NABU and SAP exposed and documented the activities of a criminal organization that included current and former officials of the energy sector, a businessman known in the media, and other individuals. This concerns a case related to possible large-scale corruption in the energy sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to NABU and SAP.

Details

Law enforcement officers clarified that the participants of the criminal organization built a large-scale corruption scheme of influence on the activities of strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10% to 15% of the contract value.

In particular, Energoatom's counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services rendered/products supplied or to lose their supplier status. This practice was called "turnstile". The funds were legalized through a back office in the center of Kyiv. For providing services to non-members of the criminal organization, the office received payment in the form of a percentage of the amounts processed.

Currently, 5 people have been detained by detectives in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. 7 members of the criminal organization have already been notified of suspicion, including:

- a businessman – the head of the criminal organization;

- a former advisor to the Minister of Energy;

- Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom";

- four individuals – "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

Recall

According to NABU, the head of the criminal organization is "Carlson", who controlled the work of the so-called "laundry", where criminally obtained funds were laundered. About 100 million US dollars passed through this office. About 100 million US dollars passed through this office. The office premises, according to law enforcement, belonged to the family of former MP, and now Russian senator Andriy Derkach, whom NABU and SAP accuse of another criminal proceeding - treason.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak states that "Carlson" is Timur Mindich, a businessman, film producer, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95".

According to UNN, businessman Timur Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles.

NABU added that the special operation to document the activities of the criminal organization lasted more than 15 months - since the summer of 2024. During this time, a large amount of data was collected and thousands of hours of audio recordings were obtained. NABU and SAP are evaluating the actions of all participants in these materials.

The entire staff of NABU was involved in the final stage of the operation. As part of the case, more than 70 searches were conducted in Kyiv and other regions, a significant amount of documents and cash were seized.

NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors continue to identify other members of the criminal organization. The investigation is ongoing.

It should be recalled that on November 10, NABU and SAP announced searches as part of a case concerning a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector.

NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. In the audio, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and threats from anti-corruption bodies.

In turn, SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

On the same day, against the backdrop of the high-profile case and searches, draft resolutions were submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.