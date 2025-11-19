Svyrydenko and IMF mission discussed new financing program: hope for adoption of Budget-2026 by December 2
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine held a meeting with the IMF mission regarding a new Extended Fund Facility program for 2026-2029. The reboot of the energy system and the adoption of the State Budget-2026 by December 2 were discussed.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed a new financing program for Ukraine with the IMF mission; during the meeting, the parties expressed hope for the adoption of the State Budget 2026 no later than December 2, which the Prime Minister announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.
Held an important meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission led by Gavin Gray. (...) We discussed the draft State Budget 2026, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, the adoption of which is necessary in the context of approving a new program. Together with our partners from the IMF, we expressed hope that the vote on the document will take place no later than December 2.
She noted that the mission is working this week in Kyiv with the government team and the NBU on a new extended financing program for the period 2026-2029, "which is necessary to maintain the macro-financial stability of our state in the conditions of a full-scale invasion."
According to her, during the meeting, the mission was informed about the government's action plan to restart the management system in the energy sector, including launching a competition for a new composition of the supervisory board of NAEK "Energoatom" and starting an audit of the company. "At the same time, we are conducting competitions in all key state enterprises in the energy sector as planned," Svyrydenko said.
We must do everything necessary to ensure proper financing of the state's defense and social needs from the beginning of the 1st quarter of 2026. Thank you to the IMF team for reliable cooperation and support.
