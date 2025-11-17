IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3136 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 540 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
05:28 AM • 8364 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 7360 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 22087 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 39518 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 32783 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59460 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32390 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 36955 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approvalNovember 16, 10:38 PM • 7664 views
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - AxiosNovember 16, 11:40 PM • 4874 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 10598 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff02:30 AM • 7494 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing02:59 AM • 20315 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3136 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59460 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 55525 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 107790 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 90889 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Tusk
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 12412 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 31957 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 107790 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 40289 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 55818 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

An IMF mission led by Gavin Gray has begun discussions with Ukrainian authorities on a new extended financing program. The discussions focus on economic policies, including fiscal and monetary areas, as well as structural reforms to strengthen governance and combat corruption.

IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine

The IMF mission began discussions on a new financing program with Ukraine in Kyiv today, according to a statement by IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Prishila Tofano, in Kyiv today, UNN reports.

The IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, begins discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv today on policies related to their request for a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program

- reported the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine.

As stated in the statement, "discussions will focus on the authorities' economic policy objectives, with an emphasis on both fiscal and monetary policies to ensure stability amid continued extremely high uncertainty, and structural measures aimed at strengthening governance, combating corruption, and supporting economic growth."

EU must provide a credible financing plan for Ukraine to unlock new IMF funds - European Commissioner06.11.25, 12:25 • 2576 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Ukraine
Kyiv