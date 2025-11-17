IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
An IMF mission led by Gavin Gray has begun discussions with Ukrainian authorities on a new extended financing program. The discussions focus on economic policies, including fiscal and monetary areas, as well as structural reforms to strengthen governance and combat corruption.
The IMF mission began discussions on a new financing program with Ukraine in Kyiv today, according to a statement by IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Prishila Tofano, in Kyiv today, UNN reports.
The IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, begins discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv today on policies related to their request for a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program
As stated in the statement, "discussions will focus on the authorities' economic policy objectives, with an emphasis on both fiscal and monetary policies to ensure stability amid continued extremely high uncertainty, and structural measures aimed at strengthening governance, combating corruption, and supporting economic growth."
