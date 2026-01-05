Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceled

Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv will return to their power outage schedules tonight. DTEK announced this on Telegram on Monday evening, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv's Left Bank: emergency outages canceled," the information states.

According to the schedules, outages in Kyiv are planned for the 1st and 2nd queues on January 6.

As reported, emergency outages on Kyiv's Left Bank were introduced after a massive shelling of the capital on the night and morning of December 27.

DTEK reminded that schedules may be updated throughout the day, depending on the situation in the energy system and Ukrenergo's commands.

Recall

On January 6, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.