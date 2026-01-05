Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceled

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 18115 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 38962 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 24647 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 30865 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 37969 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 96102 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 68924 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 93541 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98489 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 69460 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
86%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 20966 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 26497 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 33826 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 16171 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 31652 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 4154 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 38962 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 31907 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 96102 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 156778 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 53431 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 47952 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 45020 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 53078 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 98111 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
The Diplomat

Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv are returning to their power outage schedules. Emergency outages were introduced after the massive shelling of the capital on December 27.

Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceled

Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv will return to their power outage schedules tonight. DTEK announced this on Telegram on Monday evening, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv's Left Bank: emergency outages canceled," the information states.

According to the schedules, outages in Kyiv are planned for the 1st and 2nd queues on January 6.

As reported, emergency outages on Kyiv's Left Bank were introduced after a massive shelling of the capital on the night and morning of December 27.

DTEK reminded that schedules may be updated throughout the day, depending on the situation in the energy system and Ukrenergo's commands.

Recall

On January 6, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Kyiv