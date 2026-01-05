German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in Ukraine

Ukraine is on the verge of a humanitarian energy catastrophe due to intensified Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a letter to the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups, the text of which was obtained by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Chancellor, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no intention of a ceasefire in the fourth year of the full-scale invasion. Instead, the Kremlin ordered the largest attacks on vital infrastructure in Ukrainian cities throughout the war. Merz emphasized that such actions by the Russian leadership bear the hallmarks of war crimes, as they are directed against the civilian population during the winter period.

Merz: for the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate New Year without electricity, under a hail of missiles

The German government continues to insist on the need to end hostilities. At the same time, Friedrich Merz emphasized that lasting peace is possible only if Ukraine is provided with effective security guarantees. This refers to clear commitments from the United States of America and European partners, which should prevent renewed aggression in the future.

German Chancellor Merz: war in Ukraine is part of Russia's plan against all of Europe