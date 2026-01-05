German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in Ukraine

$42.290.12
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 2158 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20570 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 43178 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 26533 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 32379 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 38987 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97650 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69465 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94117 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98815 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayorJanuary 5, 11:25 AM • 7252 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 27739 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 37502 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 17320 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 33839 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 6152 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 43179 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 33952 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97650 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 157683 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 54063 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 48504 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 45476 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 53531 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 98530 views
German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned of a humanitarian energy catastrophe in Ukraine due to Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure. He emphasized that Russia's actions bear the hallmarks of war crimes, and lasting peace is only possible with effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in Ukraine

Ukraine is on the verge of a humanitarian energy catastrophe due to intensified Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a letter to the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups, the text of which was obtained by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Chancellor, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no intention of a ceasefire in the fourth year of the full-scale invasion. Instead, the Kremlin ordered the largest attacks on vital infrastructure in Ukrainian cities throughout the war. Merz emphasized that such actions by the Russian leadership bear the hallmarks of war crimes, as they are directed against the civilian population during the winter period.

Merz: for the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate New Year without electricity, under a hail of missiles31.12.25, 23:19 • 5202 views

The German government continues to insist on the need to end hostilities. At the same time, Friedrich Merz emphasized that lasting peace is possible only if Ukraine is provided with effective security guarantees. This refers to clear commitments from the United States of America and European partners, which should prevent renewed aggression in the future.  

German Chancellor Merz: war in Ukraine is part of Russia's plan against all of Europe31.12.25, 09:10 • 3658 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Friedrich Merz
Germany
United States
Ukraine