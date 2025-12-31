$42.390.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Merz: for the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate New Year without electricity, under a hail of missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the war in Ukraine is part of Russia's plan against the whole of Europe, directly threatening Germany's freedom and security. He emphasized that Germany is subjected to sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks from Russia every day.

Merz: for the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate New Year without electricity, under a hail of missiles

The war in Ukraine directly affects European countries, including Germany, as it is part of the Russian authorities' plan against the whole of Europe. As reported by DW, this was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in his New Year's televised address to citizens, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a terrible war is currently raging in Europe, which "directly threatens our freedom and our security."

Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine with relentless brutality. For the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate the New Year in the most unfavorable conditions - many without electricity, under a hail of missiles, in fear for friends and relatives

- said Merz.

He emphasized that this is "not some distant war that does not concern us."

Because we see more and more clearly: Russia's invasion was and remains part of a plan directed against the whole of Europe. Every day, Germany, among others, is subjected to sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks

- the German Chancellor pointed out.

He added that Germany must increase its own "deterrence capability."

"We want to be able to defend ourselves so that we don't have to," Merz concluded.

Recall

Germany shares Ukraine's concern that Russia's statements about an alleged drone "attack" on the Russian president's residence could be used as a pretext for further escalation.

