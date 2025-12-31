Merz: for the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate New Year without electricity, under a hail of missiles

The war in Ukraine directly affects European countries, including Germany, as it is part of the Russian authorities' plan against the whole of Europe. As reported by DW, this was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in his New Year's televised address to citizens, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a terrible war is currently raging in Europe, which "directly threatens our freedom and our security."

Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine with relentless brutality. For the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate the New Year in the most unfavorable conditions - many without electricity, under a hail of missiles, in fear for friends and relatives - said Merz.

He emphasized that this is "not some distant war that does not concern us."

Because we see more and more clearly: Russia's invasion was and remains part of a plan directed against the whole of Europe. Every day, Germany, among others, is subjected to sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks - the German Chancellor pointed out.

He added that Germany must increase its own "deterrence capability."

"We want to be able to defend ourselves so that we don't have to," Merz concluded.

Recall

Germany shares Ukraine's concern that Russia's statements about an alleged drone "attack" on the Russian president's residence could be used as a pretext for further escalation.

Merz demands transparency from Russia following "Berlin format" talks