Merz demands transparency from Russia following "Berlin format" talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced another round of coordination in the "Berlin format" with the participation of European and Canadian partners. He emphasized the advancement of the peace process and the need for transparency and honesty from all parties, including Russia.

Merz demands transparency from Russia following "Berlin format" talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced another round of coordination within the "Berlin format" with the participation of European and Canadian partners, emphasizing the advancement of the peace process and the need for transparency and honesty from all sides, including Russia, writes UNN.

Today, another round of coordination with European and Canadian partners of the Berlin format. We are moving the peace process forward. Now we need transparency and honesty from everyone, including Russia.

- Merz wrote on X regarding the negotiations.

Recall

Earlier, Warsaw announced negotiations between European leaders on Tuesday, December 30, to talk about Ukraine.

This conversation is part of ongoing high-level diplomatic talks since November aimed at ending the war.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. This followed Zelenskyy's previous conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump and a subsequent exchange of views with European leaders.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Warsaw
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin