German Chancellor Merz: war in Ukraine is part of Russia's plan against all of Europe

Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine - this aggression is part of the Kremlin's plan against other European countries. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

During his New Year's address to German citizens, Merz noted that the Russian-Ukrainian war is not distant for Germany.

Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine with relentless brutality. For the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate the New Year in the most unfavorable conditions - many without electricity, under a hail of missiles, in fear for friends and relatives - the Chancellor's statement reads.

Merz added that this war directly threatens the freedom and security not only of Germany but of all of Europe.

The German Chancellor also spoke about the increase in defense spending and the new conscription system in Germany.

I know that due to the uncertainty on the planet, many citizens are concerned about the issue of peace. I tell you: we care about our security - emphasized Friedrich Merz.

