A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5

Photo: pixabay

On Monday, January 5, most of the western and northern regions of Ukraine will fall into a powerful area of high atmospheric pressure, and there will be no precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The rest of the territory of Ukraine will be affected by a southern cyclone, so in the southern part tomorrow there will be mostly rain - in the central regions, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in Chernivtsi region and in the Carpathians, snow and wet snow are expected.

The air temperature during the day on Monday will fluctuate between -1-6 degrees, in the central regions from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree above zero, in the southern part +3+7, in the south of Crimea up to +10 degrees.

In Kyiv, on January 5, it will be mostly without precipitation (snow with a cyclone will approach the capital on January 6), black ice on the roads, -8 degrees next night, -4 degrees are expected tomorrow during the day - the forecast says.

As the forecaster noted, a band of high atmospheric pressure, and therefore - mostly dry weather - stretches from Portugal, Spain through Germany, Poland to Ukraine. She also published a weather map.

However, to the north and south, cyclones with atmospheric fronts are "walking", in the zone of which snow or rain are observed and expected, depending on the air temperature (pink - snow, blue - rain) - Didenko said.

According to preliminary forecasts, a strong short-term cold snap is likely at the end of the coming week, the forecaster added.

