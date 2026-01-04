$42.170.00
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 27850 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 39468 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 49161 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 51022 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 48008 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 61612 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 82555 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 69071 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 89487 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 5, most of the western and northern regions of Ukraine will be under the influence of high atmospheric pressure with no precipitation. A southern cyclone will bring rain to the south and snow to the central regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernivtsi regions, and the Carpathians.

A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Photo: pixabay

On Monday, January 5, most of the western and northern regions of Ukraine will fall into a powerful area of high atmospheric pressure, and there will be no precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The rest of the territory of Ukraine will be affected by a southern cyclone, so in the southern part tomorrow there will be mostly rain - in the central regions, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in Chernivtsi region and in the Carpathians, snow and wet snow are expected.

The air temperature during the day on Monday will fluctuate between -1-6 degrees, in the central regions from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree above zero, in the southern part +3+7, in the south of Crimea up to +10 degrees.

In Kyiv, on January 5, it will be mostly without precipitation (snow with a cyclone will approach the capital on January 6), black ice on the roads, -8 degrees next night, -4 degrees are expected tomorrow during the day

- the forecast says.

As the forecaster noted, a band of high atmospheric pressure, and therefore - mostly dry weather - stretches from Portugal, Spain through Germany, Poland to Ukraine. She also published a weather map.

However, to the north and south, cyclones with atmospheric fronts are "walking", in the zone of which snow or rain are observed and expected, depending on the air temperature (pink - snow, blue - rain)

- Didenko said.

According to preliminary forecasts, a strong short-term cold snap is likely at the end of the coming week, the forecaster added.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Spain
Germany
Crimea
Portugal
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland