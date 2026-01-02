Frosty nights and snowy days: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Kyiv • UNN
Over the next three days, Ukraine is expected to experience snow, rain, frost, and ice. Air temperatures will range from 0-9° below zero at night to 4-10° above zero in the south.
Snow, rain, frost, and black ice are expected in Ukraine in the next three days, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Tonight in Ukraine, except for the south, light snow; tomorrow during the day and throughout January 4-5 in the southern part, eastern and most central regions, snow and rain, in places wet snow sticking and black ice; on the roads of the country (except for the south) black ice
According to forecasters, during January 3 and on the night of January 4, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the south and east of the country.
The temperature on the weekend will be 0-9° below zero at night, up to 13° in the Carpathians, and from 3° below zero to 3° above zero during the day; in the southern part, it will be around 0° at night and 4-10° above zero during the day; on Monday, the temperature in Ukraine will drop by 3-5°, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added.
