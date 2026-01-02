Frosty nights and snowy days: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
04:10 PM • 3706 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 7580 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 15654 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 25263 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 20146 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 57596 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 84072 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 62553 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56950 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 188840 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.1m/s
77%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 22597 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 7886 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 15357 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 21489 views
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia regionJanuary 2, 10:40 AM • 6960 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 21561 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 42651 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 59702 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 188838 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 109474 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 35555 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 44678 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 44810 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 109474 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 42869 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Technology
DJI Mavic

Frosty nights and snowy days: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Over the next three days, Ukraine is expected to experience snow, rain, frost, and ice. Air temperatures will range from 0-9° below zero at night to 4-10° above zero in the south.

Frosty nights and snowy days: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

Snow, rain, frost, and black ice are expected in Ukraine in the next three days, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tonight in Ukraine, except for the south, light snow; tomorrow during the day and throughout January 4-5 in the southern part, eastern and most central regions, snow and rain, in places wet snow sticking and black ice; on the roads of the country (except for the south) black ice

- the message says.

According to forecasters, during January 3 and on the night of January 4, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the south and east of the country.

The temperature on the weekend will be 0-9° below zero at night, up to 13° in the Carpathians, and from 3° below zero to 3° above zero during the day; in the southern part, it will be around 0° at night and 4-10° above zero during the day; on Monday, the temperature in Ukraine will drop by 3-5°, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added.

Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast for the second day of 202602.01.26, 06:59 • 3206 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine