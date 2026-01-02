Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast for the second day of 2026

On Friday, January 2, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light snow is expected in the northern and most western regions, with no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory. Ice on the roads in places.

The wind is south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places during the day, and 25 m/s in the Carpathians. The daytime temperature is from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, and 2-7° above zero in the southern regions and Crimea. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and snow are expected on Friday. The air temperature will be -1°...+1°.

