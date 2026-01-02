Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast for the second day of 2026

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 35782 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 53879 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 44371 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 42480 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 148646 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 146350 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 52013 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 43899 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37423 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30221 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.5m/s
84%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia officially called on the United States to stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1January 1, 08:06 PM • 9092 views
Trump abandons deployment of National Guard in major US citiesJanuary 1, 08:39 PM • 5142 views
Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023January 1, 09:41 PM • 4392 views
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 6384 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 14119 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 24235 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 42029 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 148646 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85207 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 111020 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kim Jong Un
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Estonia
Tallinn
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 26532 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 35174 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 35896 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85207 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 35069 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
Gold
Film

Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast for the second day of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

On January 2, most of Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather. Light snow is forecast in the north and west of the country, with black ice on the roads.

Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast for the second day of 2026

On Friday, January 2, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light snow is expected in the northern and most western regions, with no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory. Ice on the roads in places.

The wind is south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places during the day, and 25 m/s in the Carpathians. The daytime temperature is from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, and 2-7° above zero in the southern regions and Crimea.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and snow are expected on Friday. The air temperature will be -1°...+1°.

Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury31.12.25, 12:05 • 20446 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine