Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of Defense

On the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense announced an updated war plan. According to the head of the relevant ministry, Mykhailo Fedorov, who wrote about it on his Telegram channel, it envisages the achievement of three goals, UNN reports.

Our war plan has three specific goals. 1. Close the sky. 2. Stop the enemy on land, at sea, and in cyberspace. 3. Deprive Russia of the economic resources to wage war. - Fedorov wrote.

The first goal is to "close the sky" and protect civilians and infrastructure. To this end, the Ministry of Defense has set an ambitious goal: to identify 100% of air threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine assures that the creation of a multi-level system of "small" air defense and the scaling up of interceptors should contribute to its achievement.

The second goal is to stop the enemy "on land, at sea, and in cyberspace."

"Our benchmark is over 200 killed occupiers per square kilometer. This is the level of losses at which advancement becomes impossible. Our goal is to stop the enemy in every domain - on land, at sea, and in cyberspace," said Mykhailo Fedorov.

He added that there is already a specific list of solutions and projects for this: from improving the procurement system and completing the corporate reform to transforming the training and data-driven management system.

The third goal is to deprive Russia of the economic resources to wage war. The main source that finances the aggressor country's defense spending is oil. Therefore, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine should take consistent steps to strengthen sanctions, coordinate with partners, develop a strategy to counter the shadow fleet, and agree on joint actions with partners at sea.

The goal is to create the largest budget deficit in Russia's history.

"Peace in Ukraine will come when the sky is closed, the Russian army loses its offensive potential, and the Russian economy cannot withstand the burden," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

