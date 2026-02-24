Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of Defense

$43.300.02
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 4232 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 4660 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 6734 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives
06:54 AM • 9182 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war
February 23, 05:51 PM • 18842 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 37974 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30015 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29621 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23296 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
09:05 AM • 3564 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 54948 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 58428 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1934 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented a war plan with three goals: close the sky, stop the enemy on all fronts, and deprive Russia of economic resources. This should lead to the largest budget deficit in the history of the Russian Federation.

Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of Defense

On the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense announced an updated war plan. According to the head of the relevant ministry, Mykhailo Fedorov, who wrote about it on his Telegram channel, it envisages the achievement of three goals, UNN reports.

Our war plan has three specific goals. 1. Close the sky. 2. Stop the enemy on land, at sea, and in cyberspace. 3. Deprive Russia of the economic resources to wage war.

- Fedorov wrote.

The first goal is to "close the sky" and protect civilians and infrastructure. To this end, the Ministry of Defense has set an ambitious goal: to identify 100% of air threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine assures that the creation of a multi-level system of "small" air defense and the scaling up of interceptors should contribute to its achievement.

The second goal is to stop the enemy "on land, at sea, and in cyberspace."

"Our benchmark is over 200 killed occupiers per square kilometer. This is the level of losses at which advancement becomes impossible. Our goal is to stop the enemy in every domain - on land, at sea, and in cyberspace," said Mykhailo Fedorov.

He added that there is already a specific list of solutions and projects for this: from improving the procurement system and completing the corporate reform to transforming the training and data-driven management system.

The third goal is to deprive Russia of the economic resources to wage war. The main source that finances the aggressor country's defense spending is oil. Therefore, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine should take consistent steps to strengthen sanctions, coordinate with partners, develop a strategy to counter the shadow fleet, and agree on joint actions with partners at sea.

The goal is to create the largest budget deficit in Russia's history.

"Peace in Ukraine will come when the sky is closed, the Russian army loses its offensive potential, and the Russian economy cannot withstand the burden," Fedorov summarized.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the restoration of control over 400 square kilometers of territory and 8 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out counterattacks to equalize the front line.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

