National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipeline

Russia effectively carried out a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipeline at the end of January. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, these states did not condemn the corresponding actions of the Russians.

These are facts and this is the truth. All other interpretations of the situation are manipulative. It is also necessary to understand that Russia always uses energy dependence as a weapon for control. - Kovalenko wrote.

In his opinion, market relations in Russia "are inferior to imperial views of control."

"Gas, oil - these are all elements of influence on the political field of states. Russia has been trying to destabilize and control EU policy in this way since the early 2000s," the head of the CCD noted.

Context

On January 27, Russians attacked energy infrastructure in the Lviv region. As it turned out, the drone could have hit a section of the pipeline that supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Subsequently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. This step will be canceled if Ukraine resumes oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

In turn, Hungary threatened to block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding that Ukraine resume oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine