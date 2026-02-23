Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation

33-year-old American singer and actress Selena Gomez showed off her figure while vacationing at a luxurious resort in Mexico, where she spent time with friends. The star was spotted on the beach in a strapless pink one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

It is known that the artist was vacationing at the five-star Las Ventanas al Paraíso complex in San José del Cabo. The celebrity spent time on the coast in a hat and sunglasses, and later Gomez relaxed in a beach cabana with her friends. In addition, Gomez and her friends spent time on a private yacht.

It is worth noting that the photos of Selena in a swimsuit show that although her body is not too slender, it looks more than impressive. By the way, among the singer's guests was actress Nina Dobrev, known for the series "The Vampire Diaries".

By the way, Gomez recently married music producer Benny Blanco. The couple's wedding cost over $4 million. The couple has already boasted about how they spent their honeymoon. We should add that Selena's husband actively supports her in all her endeavors.

