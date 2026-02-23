Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 7114 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 12357 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 11496 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 11678 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 11774 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 11486 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 10991 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12234 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 41098 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45883 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 28712 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideoFebruary 23, 11:50 AM • 38554 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhotoFebruary 23, 01:28 PM • 25457 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 18636 views
Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss detailsFebruary 23, 02:35 PM • 6212 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 18665 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 41096 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45882 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 139230 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 148478 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ihor Klymenko
Robert Fico
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Slovakia
Lviv
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 78 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 818 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 3872 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 28736 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 63216 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Starlink
The Guardian

Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

American singer Selena Gomez vacationed in Mexico with friends, showing off her figure in a pink swimsuit. The star was spotted on the beach and a yacht in the company of, among others, Nina Dobrev.

Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation

33-year-old American singer and actress Selena Gomez showed off her figure while vacationing at a luxurious resort in Mexico, where she spent time with friends. The star was spotted on the beach in a strapless pink one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.  

Details

It is known that the artist was vacationing at the five-star Las Ventanas al Paraíso complex in San José del Cabo. The celebrity spent time on the coast in a hat and sunglasses, and later Gomez relaxed in a beach cabana with her friends. In addition, Gomez and her friends spent time on a private yacht.

It is worth noting that the photos of Selena in a swimsuit show that although her body is not too slender, it looks more than impressive. By the way, among the singer's guests was actress Nina Dobrev, known for the series "The Vampire Diaries".

By the way, Gomez recently married music producer Benny Blanco. The couple's wedding cost over $4 million. The couple has already boasted about how they spent their honeymoon. We should add that Selena's husband actively supports her in all her endeavors.

Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthday23.02.26, 22:42 • 840 views

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Musician
Series
Marriage
Mexico