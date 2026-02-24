$43.300.02
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11115 views

Ukraine is ready to constructively resolve the dispute over the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline and has proposed realistic solutions, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. This comes amid Hungary's blocking of an EU loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister

Ukraine is ready to act constructively and has already proposed several realistic solutions to resolve the dispute around the Druzhba oil pipeline, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said in a comment to Politico, UNN reports.

Details

Sybiha, as the publication writes, rejected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's justification for delaying a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, stating that Slovakia and Hungary should "send their concerns to the Kremlin and ask Russia to stop shelling Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, including the pipeline you are talking about."

Sybiha stated that Ukraine is "ready to act constructively" and has already proposed "several viable solutions" to resolve the oil dispute.

Ukraine is ready to act constructively and has already proposed several realistic solutions to resolve the dispute around the Druzhba oil pipeline

- said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in a comment for Politico, which is cited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, the publication writes, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry questioned Orbán's motives, pointing to the upcoming Hungarian elections, which polls suggest Orbán could lose, and accusing him of "demonizing" Ukraine for political gain. "We demand that Budapest stop dragging Ukraine into Hungary's internal politics," Sybiha said.

Sybiha said that Kyiv has repeatedly offered Budapest a direct meeting between Orbán and Zelenskyy in an attempt to "de-escalate" their relations. But he argued that Budapest had not responded, choosing instead "public ultimatums and blackmail."

We have repeatedly offered Hungary to hold a direct meeting between Prime Minister Orbán and President Zelenskyy to "clear up" their relations. But Budapest did not respond, choosing instead public ultimatums and blackmail

- Sybiha noted.

His statement came against the backdrop of Budapest blocking a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine over the "Druzhba" issue, despite support at the December summit, and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Regarding this, in the EU, as the publication writes, "the plan is to ask Zelenskyy how long it will take to repair the Druzhba oil pipeline, which Kyiv says was damaged in a Russian drone attack, and to make Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán keep his word and give the green light to the package once oil starts flowing through it again." "As for sanctions, it is believed that Orbán may get a little more time, but officials are confident that this will happen," the publication notes.

European Council President António Costa told reporters last night that "it is absolutely unacceptable if a member state does not respect and act to implement what we agreed at the European Council," and then added: "Sooner rather than later, we will get the loan."

Earlier that day, Costa warned Hungary that failure to adhere to the agreement reached by EU leaders on the loan in December "would mean a breach of the principle of sincere cooperation" between member states.

Orbán responded in a letter, insisting that he is "one of the most disciplined and consistent" EU leaders, but arguing that his veto was justified by new circumstances. Orbán told Costa: "You also certainly see the absurdity of the situation: we make a decision that is financially beneficial for Ukraine, which I personally do not approve of, then Ukraine creates an energy emergency in Hungary, and you ask me to pretend that nothing happened. This is impossible."

EU leaders, meanwhile, arrived in Kyiv on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"The plan was to arrive on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion with a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine and tough new sanctions against Russia in hand. But after Hungary played the spoiler over the weekend, leaders are showing up with temporary options," the publication indicates.

Von der Leyen is expected to present Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with 100 million euros for an immediate winter energy support program

- stated in the publication.

"On Monday, EU officials were initially pessimistic after Hungary refused to budge on its position on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia during a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. Orbán's obstruction, which arose from a dispute over the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia, left officials frustrated that they would arrive in Kyiv showing only solidarity. However, among those who traveled overnight, there was optimism that the disagreements, especially regarding the loan, would be resolved," the publication indicated.

European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said

Julia Shramko

