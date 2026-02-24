Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military service

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
February 23, 05:51 PM • 12942 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 26620 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 21543 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 21505 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 17029 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 13471 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12265 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12784 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 45752 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 49971 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
94%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 9476 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 10717 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 8036 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 5352 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's history11:22 PM • 9490 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 25256 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 45744 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 49964 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 142983 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 152108 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
United States
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 10803 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 9604 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 11958 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 31505 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 65349 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Yelyzaveta Korogodska, the businessman's daughter, has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a year, patrolling the airspace. She fights enemy drones.

Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military service

Yelyzaveta, the daughter of popular Ukrainian businessman and flamboyant blogger Garik Korogodsky, spoke about an interesting and dangerous side of her life. In particular, the girl has been serving in the Ukrainian army for a year now. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that Yelyzaveta, together with her father, gave to the famous blogger Slava Dyomin.

Details

Yelyzaveta said that last year she joined one of the volunteer formations. Before that, the girl underwent a special training course, after which she signed a 3-year contract. In particular, Korogodska currently helps patrol the airspace and fights enemy Shahed-type drones.

Ultimately, Yelyzaveta admitted what exactly influenced her decision to help the Motherland in this way. Korogodska emphasizes two factors.

The first reason why I decided to go... I don't have the opportunity to donate in the amount that I would feel I had done something. These are small donations that I can afford. I constantly wondered if I had the right to live like this and what I was doing for it. The second factor was the fear of war. I started to be very afraid of war. I realized that I needed to go and figure this out. It drew me in.

- Yelyzaveta explained.

Thus, the girl combines voluntary service with a personal desire to be useful to the country, feeling her own responsibility for contributing to victory.

Recall

Writer and volunteer Andriy Lyubka decided to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Son of dissident Stepan Khmara, Taras, mobilized to the front01.09.25, 20:29 • 6455 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Armed Forces of Ukraine