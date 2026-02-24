Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military service

Yelyzaveta, the daughter of popular Ukrainian businessman and flamboyant blogger Garik Korogodsky, spoke about an interesting and dangerous side of her life. In particular, the girl has been serving in the Ukrainian army for a year now. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that Yelyzaveta, together with her father, gave to the famous blogger Slava Dyomin.

Details

Yelyzaveta said that last year she joined one of the volunteer formations. Before that, the girl underwent a special training course, after which she signed a 3-year contract. In particular, Korogodska currently helps patrol the airspace and fights enemy Shahed-type drones.

Ultimately, Yelyzaveta admitted what exactly influenced her decision to help the Motherland in this way. Korogodska emphasizes two factors.

The first reason why I decided to go... I don't have the opportunity to donate in the amount that I would feel I had done something. These are small donations that I can afford. I constantly wondered if I had the right to live like this and what I was doing for it. The second factor was the fear of war. I started to be very afraid of war. I realized that I needed to go and figure this out. It drew me in. - Yelyzaveta explained.

Thus, the girl combines voluntary service with a personal desire to be useful to the country, feeling her own responsibility for contributing to victory.

