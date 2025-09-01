Son of dissident Stepan Khmara, Taras, mobilized to the front

23-year-old Taras Khmara, son of Ukrainian politician and dissident Stepan Khmara, voluntarily went to defend Ukraine at the front.

His mobilization was reported by Raisa Shmatko, head of the public association "All-Ukrainian Women's Movement "For a Free Ukraine"", writes UNN.

Details

Today we were seeing off our Taras Khmara to the front. He firmly, with a steady mind, decided that this is his duty and he will fulfill it with honor. Sunshine, may God protect you always and everywhere, and we will come soon - she wrote.

Addition

Taras's father, Stepan Khmara, was born on October 12, 1937, in the village of Bobiatyn, Lviv region. After graduating from medical institute, he was actively involved in dissident activities, distributing samizdat and participating in the underground magazine "Ukrainian Herald."

In 1980, he was arrested and sentenced to 7 years in prison and 5 years in exile. Stepan was released in 1987 and joined the restoration of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group.

In the 1990s, Khmara was a Verkhovna Rada deputy, co-founder of the Ukrainian Republican Party and the Ukrainian Conservative Republican Party, participated in several parliamentary elections, later joined "Batkivshchyna" and UNP.

In 2003, he participated in a scandalous action near the Lukyanivka pre-trial detention center; the criminal proceedings were not completed due to parliamentary immunity. Stepan Khmara is the author of the books "Ethnocide of Ukrainians in the USSR" and "General Pogrom."

Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been replenished with new volunteers