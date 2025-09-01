$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 13654 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21297 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 131497 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 82183 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 147254 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 154750 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 134595 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 109741 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 37631 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Son of dissident Stepan Khmara, Taras, mobilized to the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

23-year-old Taras Khmara, son of Ukrainian politician and dissident Stepan Khmara, voluntarily went to defend Ukraine at the front. His mobilization was announced by Raisa Shmatko, head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Women's Movement "For a Free Ukraine"".

Son of dissident Stepan Khmara, Taras, mobilized to the front

23-year-old Taras Khmara, son of Ukrainian politician and dissident Stepan Khmara, voluntarily went to defend Ukraine at the front.

His mobilization was reported by Raisa Shmatko, head of the public association "All-Ukrainian Women's Movement "For a Free Ukraine"", writes UNN.

Details

Today we were seeing off our Taras Khmara to the front. He firmly, with a steady mind, decided that this is his duty and he will fulfill it with honor. Sunshine, may God protect you always and everywhere, and we will come soon

- she wrote.

Addition

Taras's father, Stepan Khmara, was born on October 12, 1937, in the village of Bobiatyn, Lviv region. After graduating from medical institute, he was actively involved in dissident activities, distributing samizdat and participating in the underground magazine "Ukrainian Herald."

In 1980, he was arrested and sentenced to 7 years in prison and 5 years in exile. Stepan was released in 1987 and joined the restoration of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group.

In the 1990s, Khmara was a Verkhovna Rada deputy, co-founder of the Ukrainian Republican Party and the Ukrainian Conservative Republican Party, participated in several parliamentary elections, later joined "Batkivshchyna" and UNP.

In 2003, he participated in a scandalous action near the Lukyanivka pre-trial detention center; the criminal proceedings were not completed due to parliamentary immunity. Stepan Khmara is the author of the books "Ethnocide of Ukrainians in the USSR" and "General Pogrom."

