Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24365 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 51275 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81318 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 60186 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 128543 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96524 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136393 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166709 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121190 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Tags
Authors
The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been replenished with new volunteers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Contracts for service in the Ukrainian Legion were signed in Lublin. Volunteers from different countries will undergo 45-day military training in Poland.

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been replenished with new volunteers

The Ukrainian Legion has been replenished with new volunteers, who signed contracts at the Ukrainian Consulate in Poland. The volunteers have already left for one of the training centers of the Polish Armed Forces, where they will undergo basic military training for 45 days. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"On Friday, June 6, a solemn ceremony of signing contracts for military service in the ranks of the Ukrainian Legion took place at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin. Another group of Ukrainian citizens who are temporarily residing abroad expressed their desire to defend Ukraine," the statement reads.

A representative of the unit's command, Lieutenant Colonel Petro Gorkusha, noted that volunteers from Poland, Germany, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Latvia, Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic have joined the Ukrainian Legion. This time, several dozen people signed contracts, 20% of whom are young people aged 18 to 24. Among the recruits of this intake are also women.

"We are seeing a steady interest in service in the unit. Every month we receive hundreds of applications from candidates who, after preliminary selection, are invited for interviews. We are pleased that these are motivated people who are aware of their choice," said Gorkusha.

The volunteers, as indicated, have already left for one of the training centers of the Polish Armed Forces, where they will undergo basic military training for 45 days under the guidance of Polish instructors, using modern weapons of NATO countries.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that will allow citizens aged 60+ to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Latvia
NATO
Lublin
Slovenia
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Germany
Slovakia
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
