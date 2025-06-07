The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been replenished with new volunteers

The Ukrainian Legion has been replenished with new volunteers, who signed contracts at the Ukrainian Consulate in Poland. The volunteers have already left for one of the training centers of the Polish Armed Forces, where they will undergo basic military training for 45 days. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"On Friday, June 6, a solemn ceremony of signing contracts for military service in the ranks of the Ukrainian Legion took place at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin. Another group of Ukrainian citizens who are temporarily residing abroad expressed their desire to defend Ukraine," the statement reads.

A representative of the unit's command, Lieutenant Colonel Petro Gorkusha, noted that volunteers from Poland, Germany, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Latvia, Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic have joined the Ukrainian Legion. This time, several dozen people signed contracts, 20% of whom are young people aged 18 to 24. Among the recruits of this intake are also women.

"We are seeing a steady interest in service in the unit. Every month we receive hundreds of applications from candidates who, after preliminary selection, are invited for interviews. We are pleased that these are motivated people who are aware of their choice," said Gorkusha.

The volunteers, as indicated, have already left for one of the training centers of the Polish Armed Forces, where they will undergo basic military training for 45 days under the guidance of Polish instructors, using modern weapons of NATO countries.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that will allow citizens aged 60+ to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law.