We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15893 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29067 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64955 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214060 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122744 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244246 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149400 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587524 views

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.

Society • March 20, 06:29 AM • 10769 views

The plan of first steps towards peace will be ready soon - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine announced the preparation of a plan for the first steps towards achieving a just and sustainable peace. During a conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, they discussed a shared vision for ending the war and security guarantees.

War • March 5, 04:16 PM • 20174 views

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

Politics • February 21, 09:11 PM • 33276 views

They discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future and joint steps: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Slovenia

The President of Ukraine held talks with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Holob on bilateral relations and defense assistance. They also discussed the food initiative for Syria and security guarantees.

Politics • February 21, 06:53 PM • 24046 views

Ukrainian biathletes repeat their bronze medal success after 6 years

Merkushyna and Tyshchenko won bronze in the single mixed relay at the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbly. The athletes used only two additional rounds and lost to the teams of Norway and the Czech Republic.

Sports • January 19, 12:32 PM • 32678 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Gas transit among topics of EU talks with Zelenskiy - Bloomberg

EU leaders plan to discuss with President Zelenskyy the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024. Slovenia and Ukraine are skeptical about the continuation of transit, but alternative options are being considered.

Economy • December 19, 01:36 PM • 18451 views

A girl caver gets stuck in the same cave 580 meters underground for the second time

Italian caver Ottavia Piana was injured after falling in the Bueno Fontenot cave near Bergamo. Rescuers are using microexplosives to evacuate her from a depth of 580 meters.

News of the World • December 17, 08:38 AM • 17057 views

Putin incognito rewarded Russian spies from Slovenia: declassified materials

Artem and Anna Dultsev, who worked under the guise of Argentinians, received the Order of Courage from Putin. The information about the award was disclosed through the magazine “Rozvidnik”, the official publication of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

News of the World • December 10, 09:25 PM • 17686 views

If Ukraine joined NATO, the war would be over and Europe's security would be stronger - French Ambassador

French Ambassador Gael Veyer said that Ukraine's accession to NATO would end the war and strengthen Europe's security. However, the decision must be shared by all NATO member states.

Politics • December 10, 11:43 AM • 18356 views

Slovenian police detain protester who shouted “Russia will win” during Olena Zelenska's visit to Ljubljana

A man shouted pro-Russian slogans during the transfer of a book donation in a Ljubljana library. Police detained the offender, who was shouting “Russia will win” in English.

Politics • November 20, 09:05 AM • 15826 views

StratCom Center: reports that “seven NATO countries are against Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance” are not true

The Center for Strategic Communications of Ukraine denied reports that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance. The president's spokesman said that this information was not true.

Politics • October 24, 10:10 AM • 16065 views

Seven countries oppose Ukraine's NATO invitation - Politico

According to Politico, in addition to Germany and the United States, five other NATO countries are blocking Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance. These are Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain, which have different reasons for this position.

War • October 23, 10:48 PM • 101996 views

Russian coach of the Kazakh national football team fined for disrespecting the Kazakh language

The head coach of the Kazakh national team, Stanislav Cherchesov, was fined 1,500 dollars for ridiculing the Kazakh language. The incident occurred at a press conference after a match against Slovenia.

Sports • October 16, 07:59 PM • 31739 views

Eight European foreign ministers arrived in Odesa to discuss energy and defense of Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries arrived in Odesa for a visit. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy sustainability, as well as the “victory plan” and “peace formula.

War • October 16, 12:08 PM • 14602 views

Ukraine U-19 loses to England in the third place match at the tournament in Spain

Ukraine's U-19 national team lost to England U-18 in the bronze medal match at the tournament in Marbella. It was a preparatory tournament for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, where Ukraine will play against Kazakhstan, Slovenia, and the Netherlands.

Sports • October 14, 01:53 PM • 15189 views

Ukrainian figure skaters win the Budapest Trophy international tournament

Iryna Pidhaina and Artem Koval won gold in the junior duet competition at the Budapest Trophy. The Ukrainian pair scored 165.59 points and qualified for the finals of the Junior Grand Prix series.

Sports • October 13, 12:31 PM • 18898 views

Zelenskyy meets with leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece and Slovenia

The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

War • October 9, 07:46 PM • 47476 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 14791 views

The European Parliament has allocated 1 billion euros for the recovery of a number of countries after last year's floods

Members of the European Parliament approved the allocation of more than €1 billion from the EU Solidarity Fund for 5 countries affected by floods in 2023. Slovenia, Italy and Greece will receive the largest amounts.

News of the World • October 8, 05:27 PM • 17435 views
Exclusive

uResidency program: the first users registered as sole proprietors and opened accounts

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has shared the first results of the implementation of the uResidency e-residency program. The Ministry plans to expand the functions for e-residents and attract new countries to participate in the program.

Economy • October 8, 10:55 AM • 108756 views

Slovakia donates €4.5 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine from citizens

Slovaks raised €4. 5 million in three weeks to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine. 122 tons of ammunition have been delivered, and another 500 thousand euros are planned to be spent on grenade launcher shells.

War • October 8, 09:30 AM • 10931 views

uResidency has been launched in Ukraine: more than 200 applications have already been registered

Ukraine has launched uResidency, an international digital product for registering a business by foreigners without a physical presence. The program is available for 4 countries and offers a 5% tax and automatic reporting.

Economy • October 3, 12:22 PM • 15206 views

Return of orphans from abroad: family-based forms of upbringing will be a priority

Ukraine plans to return about 2,000 orphans evacuated abroad at the beginning of the war. The priority will be given to family-based forms of care, and monitoring visits are being conducted to assess the needs of each child.

Society • September 25, 12:45 PM • 13580 views

Economic cooperation, reconstruction, and safety of navigation: Zelenskyy meets with Turkish President

The Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey met to discuss their strategic partnership. They focused on economic cooperation, the restoration of Ukraine, and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

Economy • September 25, 01:40 AM • 88905 views

The parties discussed the Peace Formula and cooperation with the European Commission: Zelenskyy meets with the Prime Minister of Slovenia

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Slovenia in New York. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, defense support and cooperation with the new European Commission.

War • September 25, 12:32 AM • 82764 views

Azerbaijan started supplying gas to Slovenia instead of Russia

Slovenia has become the sixth European country to import gas from Azerbaijan. On August 1, Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz field began to flow to Slovenia under a memorandum between SOCAR and Geoplin.

News of the World • August 2, 12:29 PM • 27087 views

Scholz on prisoner exchange: the importance of international cooperation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the recent prisoner exchange between the United States, Germany, Belarus and Russia. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the humanitarian significance of this operation.

Society • August 1, 10:55 PM • 34792 views