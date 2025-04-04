Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.
The President of Ukraine announced the preparation of a plan for the first steps towards achieving a just and sustainable peace. During a conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, they discussed a shared vision for ending the war and security guarantees.
The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.
The President of Ukraine held talks with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Holob on bilateral relations and defense assistance. They also discussed the food initiative for Syria and security guarantees.
Merkushyna and Tyshchenko won bronze in the single mixed relay at the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrbly. The athletes used only two additional rounds and lost to the teams of Norway and the Czech Republic.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
EU leaders plan to discuss with President Zelenskyy the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024. Slovenia and Ukraine are skeptical about the continuation of transit, but alternative options are being considered.
Italian caver Ottavia Piana was injured after falling in the Bueno Fontenot cave near Bergamo. Rescuers are using microexplosives to evacuate her from a depth of 580 meters.
Artem and Anna Dultsev, who worked under the guise of Argentinians, received the Order of Courage from Putin. The information about the award was disclosed through the magazine “Rozvidnik”, the official publication of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
French Ambassador Gael Veyer said that Ukraine's accession to NATO would end the war and strengthen Europe's security. However, the decision must be shared by all NATO member states.
A man shouted pro-Russian slogans during the transfer of a book donation in a Ljubljana library. Police detained the offender, who was shouting “Russia will win” in English.
The Center for Strategic Communications of Ukraine denied reports that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance. The president's spokesman said that this information was not true.
According to Politico, in addition to Germany and the United States, five other NATO countries are blocking Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance. These are Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain, which have different reasons for this position.
The head coach of the Kazakh national team, Stanislav Cherchesov, was fined 1,500 dollars for ridiculing the Kazakh language. The incident occurred at a press conference after a match against Slovenia.
Foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries arrived in Odesa for a visit. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy sustainability, as well as the “victory plan” and “peace formula.
Ukraine's U-19 national team lost to England U-18 in the bronze medal match at the tournament in Marbella. It was a preparatory tournament for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, where Ukraine will play against Kazakhstan, Slovenia, and the Netherlands.
Iryna Pidhaina and Artem Koval won gold in the junior duet competition at the Budapest Trophy. The Ukrainian pair scored 165.59 points and qualified for the finals of the Junior Grand Prix series.
The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
Members of the European Parliament approved the allocation of more than €1 billion from the EU Solidarity Fund for 5 countries affected by floods in 2023. Slovenia, Italy and Greece will receive the largest amounts.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation has shared the first results of the implementation of the uResidency e-residency program. The Ministry plans to expand the functions for e-residents and attract new countries to participate in the program.
Slovaks raised €4. 5 million in three weeks to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine. 122 tons of ammunition have been delivered, and another 500 thousand euros are planned to be spent on grenade launcher shells.
Ukraine has launched uResidency, an international digital product for registering a business by foreigners without a physical presence. The program is available for 4 countries and offers a 5% tax and automatic reporting.
Ukraine plans to return about 2,000 orphans evacuated abroad at the beginning of the war. The priority will be given to family-based forms of care, and monitoring visits are being conducted to assess the needs of each child.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey met to discuss their strategic partnership. They focused on economic cooperation, the restoration of Ukraine, and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.
The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Slovenia in New York. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, defense support and cooperation with the new European Commission.
Slovenia has become the sixth European country to import gas from Azerbaijan. On August 1, Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz field began to flow to Slovenia under a memorandum between SOCAR and Geoplin.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the recent prisoner exchange between the United States, Germany, Belarus and Russia. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the humanitarian significance of this operation.