NATO to continue supporting Ukraine: Russia has not achieved strategic victory - BBC

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will support Ukraine until the day it is possible to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war. This was stated by the head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, reports UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The admiral added that from an operational point of view, he considers the war between Russia and Ukraine to be protracted and that "it is almost time to sit down at the negotiating table, because it is a waste of lives."

He clarified that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a strategic defeat for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite Russia's recent slow, gradual successes on the battlefield. According to him, Russia suffered a strategic defeat because it failed to stop NATO's expansion – Finland and Sweden joined the alliance.

When asked whether European countries are ready to continue supporting Ukraine's defense, he answered in the affirmative. He noted that this was beneficial because they received a kind of wake-up call and are now taking responsibility for their own defense.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Slovenia joined the PURL initiative, which allows European NATO allies to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.