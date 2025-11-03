$42.080.01
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 19476 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 26213 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25270 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 24433 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 22211 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 25723 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 40527 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73363 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 70702 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
NATO to continue supporting Ukraine: Russia has not achieved strategic victory - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

The head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that the Alliance will support Ukraine until negotiations to end the war. He considers the war protracted and a strategic defeat for Putin, despite Russia's successes on the battlefield.

NATO to continue supporting Ukraine: Russia has not achieved strategic victory - BBC

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will support Ukraine until the day it is possible to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war. This was stated by the head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, reports UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The admiral added that from an operational point of view, he considers the war between Russia and Ukraine to be protracted and that "it is almost time to sit down at the negotiating table, because it is a waste of lives."

He clarified that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a strategic defeat for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite Russia's recent slow, gradual successes on the battlefield. According to him, Russia suffered a strategic defeat because it failed to stop NATO's expansion – Finland and Sweden joined the alliance.

When asked whether European countries are ready to continue supporting Ukraine's defense, he answered in the affirmative. He noted that this was beneficial because they received a kind of wake-up call and are now taking responsibility for their own defense.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Slovenia joined the PURL initiative, which allows European NATO allies to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Finland
Slovenia
Sweden
Ukraine