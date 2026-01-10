Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation

In Kyiv and the region, there was a problem with one of the energy system links, which led to emergency shutdown schedules. The situation has now been stabilized. A number of districts are gradually returning to the shutdown schedules. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply has been stabilized. In the left-bank districts of the Kyiv region, particularly Boryspil and Brovary, emergency shutdowns continue to be in effect. The remaining districts are gradually returning to the shutdown schedules. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As Tkachenko reported, according to available information, there was a problem with one of the energy system links, which led to emergency power outages in Kyiv by order of NPC Ukrenergo.

Specialists have now resolved the problem. Therefore, the general power supply is being restored. This will allow for the lifting of emergency shutdowns and a return to scheduled outages. However, where work is underway to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, restrictions will still remain. - Tkachenko reported.

What Ukrenergo says

Energy workers managed to promptly eliminate the cause of the forced introduction of emergency shutdowns in several regions, Ukrenergo reported.

According to the company, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava regions are gradually returning to hourly power outages according to schedules.

In the Left Bank of Kyiv region and in some districts of Kyiv, emergency shutdowns will continue to be applied. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Recall

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules have been applied. In the capital, the operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been stopped.