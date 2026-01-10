$42.990.00
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the electricity supply situation has been stabilized after a problem in one of the power system links. Emergency shutdowns are canceled, most areas are returning to planned schedules.

Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation

In Kyiv and the region, there was a problem with one of the energy system links, which led to emergency shutdown schedules. The situation has now been stabilized. A number of districts are gradually returning to the shutdown schedules. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply has been stabilized. In the left-bank districts of the Kyiv region, particularly Boryspil and Brovary, emergency shutdowns continue to be in effect. The remaining districts are gradually returning to the shutdown schedules.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As Tkachenko reported, according to available information, there was a problem with one of the energy system links, which led to emergency power outages in Kyiv by order of NPC Ukrenergo.

Specialists have now resolved the problem. Therefore, the general power supply is being restored. This will allow for the lifting of emergency shutdowns and a return to scheduled outages. However, where work is underway to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, restrictions will still remain.

- Tkachenko reported.

What Ukrenergo says

Energy workers managed to promptly eliminate the cause of the forced introduction of emergency shutdowns in several regions, Ukrenergo reported.

According to the company, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava regions are gradually returning to hourly power outages according to schedules.

In the Left Bank of Kyiv region and in some districts of Kyiv, emergency shutdowns will continue to be applied.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Recall

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules have been applied. In the capital, the operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been stopped.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Boryspil
Brovary
Kyiv