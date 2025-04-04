The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.
At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.
A 37-year-old resident of Yahotyn publicly tore down and damaged the state flag of Ukraine from the facade of a store. Police detained the offender and served him a notice of suspicion under Article 338 of the Criminal Code.
Enemy drones were spotted in the sky over Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working. Strike UAVs are moving from the east in the direction of Boryspil and Brovary.
As a result of the night shelling in Kyiv region, 8 private houses, two cars and a shop were damaged. A fire in a warehouse in Boryspil district was extinguished, no one was injured.
In Boryspil district of Kyiv region, drones attacked a warehouse, causing a 15,000-square-meter fire. A total of 72 rescuers and 24 pieces of equipment were on the scene.
A 15,000-square-meter warehouse in Kyiv region caught fire as a result of a UAV and missile attack. Two private houses were damaged by the fragments of the downed targets, but no one was injured.
An air alert has been issued in Kyiv and the region due to the threat of drones. Hostile UAVs were spotted near Boryspil flying towards the capital.
On the night of October 17, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell on an agricultural warehouse in Kyiv region, causing a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties or injuries.
In Boryspil, a teenager fell from a stationary train car and received an electric shock. The boy was hospitalized with 2-3 degree thermal burns on 90% of his body.
In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.
On the Boryspil-Pereiaslav highway, a Lada drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes Sprinter. The driver of the Lada died on the spot, while four passengers of the minibus were injured.
Train #148/147 Odesa-Kyiv will change its route from October 22 to December 4 due to repair work. Passengers are offered alternative travel options with transfers at intermediate stations.
The SBI exposed a former inspector of the Dariia colony who collaborated with the occupiers in Kherson region. After the de-occupation, he served in the TCC in Odesa region, where he served summonses, hiding his past.
A large number of pharmaceuticals were found in a vacant lot in Boryspil. The police are conducting investigative actions, finding out the origin of the medicines and documenting the incident.
On Shyroka Street in Boryspil, passers-by found an object that looked like an artillery shell. The patrol policemen called pyrotechnics, who seized the object for further neutralization.
Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.
The State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” stated that all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region have been eliminated. The smog in the capital was caused by other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.
In Kyiv region, they discussed energy independence, preparations for the school year, and the region's recovery. They also considered veterans' policy and the intensification of international cooperation.
A Tesla driver failed to give way to an electric scooter at an unregulated intersection in Boryspil, causing an accident. The 17-year-old boy was injured and taken to the hospital, and the police opened a criminal investigation.
Specialists from the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection explained how to store food during power outages. Market operators were emphasized the need to use alternative energy sources and comply with temperature conditions.
A 52-year-old Ford driver died after losing control and crashing into a tree on the northeastern Kyiv bypass road.
Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.
A truck with grain overturned at the entrance to Kiev from Boryspil, which caused interruptions in traffic. Law enforcement officers and medics arrived at the scene.
MP Anna Skorokhod has increased her wealth, while her ex-husband of Russian origin, Oleksiy Alyakin (now Levkovsky), is making hundreds of millions from modular shelters in Ukraine through a company potentially linked to Skorokhod's construction firm.
A Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in nightclubs and possessing ammunition without a permit was taken into custody with the possibility of posting almost UAH 4 million bail.
Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.
One driver was killed and another hospitalized after a GAZ truck collided with an Iveco truck at an intersection in Boryspil district near Kyiv.
An organized group headed by Artem Shilo, a former advisor to the Presidential Office and SBU officer, embezzled almost UAH 95 million by inflating prices for the purchase of transformers during martial law.
The water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv and Boryspil district may rise sharply from March 29 to April 2 due to spring flooding, with low-lying areas at risk of flooding.