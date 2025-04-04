$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14850 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26816 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63833 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212322 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121809 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390764 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213584 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244138 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130601 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309870 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2426 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13261 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44392 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71879 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56999 views
In Kyiv region alarm lasted almost 9 hours due to Russian attack: what is known about the consequences

The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.

War • March 7, 07:45 AM • 21047 views

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.

Kyiv • February 27, 06:26 PM • 31882 views

Man detained in Kyiv region for desecration of state flag: he faces up to three years in prison

A 37-year-old resident of Yahotyn publicly tore down and damaged the state flag of Ukraine from the facade of a store. Police detained the offender and served him a notice of suspicion under Article 338 of the Criminal Code.

Crimes and emergencies • January 24, 02:06 PM • 26312 views

Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv region, air defense system in operation

Enemy drones were spotted in the sky over Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working. Strike UAVs are moving from the east in the direction of Boryspil and Brovary.

War • December 23, 03:34 PM • 26422 views

8 private houses and a shop damaged - consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv region

As a result of the night shelling in Kyiv region, 8 private houses, two cars and a shop were damaged. A fire in a warehouse in Boryspil district was extinguished, no one was injured.

War • December 20, 03:22 PM • 22558 views

Drone attack on warehouse near Kyiv: large-scale fire of 15,000 square meters extinguished

In Boryspil district of Kyiv region, drones attacked a warehouse, causing a 15,000-square-meter fire. A total of 72 rescuers and 24 pieces of equipment were on the scene.

War • December 20, 02:45 PM • 24352 views

Warehouse caught fire in Kyiv region due to Russian attack, two houses damaged

A 15,000-square-meter warehouse in Kyiv region caught fire as a result of a UAV and missile attack. Two private houses were damaged by the fragments of the downed targets, but no one was injured.

War • December 20, 07:31 AM • 18965 views

Air alert announced in Kyiv and the region

An air alert has been issued in Kyiv and the region due to the threat of drones. Hostile UAVs were spotted near Boryspil flying towards the capital.

War • November 4, 09:16 PM • 33708 views

Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the consequences of damage

On the night of October 17, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell on an agricultural warehouse in Kyiv region, causing a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties or injuries.

War • October 17, 08:36 AM • 41526 views

In Kyiv region, a 13-year-old boy fell from a train and suffered 90% of his body burns from electrocution

In Boryspil, a teenager fell from a stationary train car and received an electric shock. The boy was hospitalized with 2-3 degree thermal burns on 90% of his body.

Society • October 16, 10:44 AM • 11886 views

How the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” is being implemented in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells the details

In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.

Kyiv region • October 10, 04:17 PM • 19449 views

A car collides with a minibus in Kyiv region: one person is killed, four injured

On the Boryspil-Pereiaslav highway, a Lada drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes Sprinter. The driver of the Lada died on the spot, while four passengers of the minibus were injured.

Crimes and emergencies • October 7, 06:40 PM • 18408 views

Odesa-Kyiv train will change its route: what is known

Train #148/147 Odesa-Kyiv will change its route from October 22 to December 4 due to repair work. Passengers are offered alternative travel options with transfers at intermediate stations.

Society • October 7, 10:10 AM • 13605 views

An employee of the TCC, who worked for the Russians during the occupation of Kherson region, was detained in Odesa

The SBI exposed a former inspector of the Dariia colony who collaborated with the occupiers in Kherson region. After the de-occupation, he served in the TCC in Odesa region, where he served summonses, hiding his past.

War • September 30, 11:55 AM • 16696 views

Packages of medicines found in a vacant lot near Kyiv

A large number of pharmaceuticals were found in a vacant lot in Boryspil. The police are conducting investigative actions, finding out the origin of the medicines and documenting the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • September 26, 04:21 PM • 17826 views

Artillery shell found on a street in Boryspil

On Shyroka Street in Boryspil, passers-by found an object that looked like an artillery shell. The patrol policemen called pyrotechnics, who seized the object for further neutralization.

Crimes and emergencies • September 26, 10:59 AM • 13355 views

Peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter are burning in four districts of Kyiv region: Kravchenko on the causes of air pollution

Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.

Society • September 20, 10:40 AM • 11438 views

“Smog in the capital arose for other reasons": Forests of Ukraine denies deterioration of air quality due to fires in forestries in Kyiv region

The State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” stated that all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region have been eliminated. The smog in the capital was caused by other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.

Society • September 20, 07:29 AM • 12672 views

Energy, preparations for the school year, support for veterans: a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities took place in Kyiv Oblast

In Kyiv region, they discussed energy independence, preparations for the school year, and the region's recovery. They also considered veterans' policy and the intensification of international cooperation.

Politics • August 14, 03:55 PM • 36287 views

Tesla collided with an electric scooter in Boryspil: a 17-year-old boy was injured

A Tesla driver failed to give way to an electric scooter at an unregulated intersection in Boryspil, causing an accident. The 17-year-old boy was injured and taken to the hospital, and the police opened a criminal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • July 26, 02:03 PM • 20157 views

Kyiv region explains how to store food during power outages

Specialists from the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection explained how to store food during power outages. Market operators were emphasized the need to use alternative energy sources and comply with temperature conditions.

Health • July 23, 01:52 PM • 16285 views

A driver dies of injuries after an accident on a Kyiv highway

A 52-year-old Ford driver died after losing control and crashing into a tree on the northeastern Kyiv bypass road.

Crimes and emergencies • July 17, 09:15 PM • 17691 views

Rescuers pump out water from flooded houses in Kyiv region after heavy rains

Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.

Society • June 17, 02:49 AM • 61881 views

A truck with grain overturned at the entrance to Kiev: what is known

A truck with grain overturned at the entrance to Kiev from Boryspil, which caused interruptions in traffic. Law enforcement officers and medics arrived at the scene.

Kyiv • June 8, 06:00 PM • 49416 views

Anna Skorokhod's Russian ex-husband earns millions on shelters, while the MP herself has an apartment and two cars

MP Anna Skorokhod has increased her wealth, while her ex-husband of Russian origin, Oleksiy Alyakin (now Levkovsky), is making hundreds of millions from modular shelters in Ukraine through a company potentially linked to Skorokhod's construction firm.

Politics • May 16, 02:39 PM • 19743 views

Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in clubs is taken into custody

A Kyiv resident accused of selling cocaine in nightclubs and possessing ammunition without a permit was taken into custody with the possibility of posting almost UAH 4 million bail.

Kyiv • May 15, 01:09 PM • 32533 views

Bad weather in Kyiv region: power outages and damaged roofs in 5 districts

Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.

Society • April 2, 06:22 PM • 65700 views

"A GAZ truck collided with an Iveco truck near the Kyiv bypass road: one of the drivers was killed

One driver was killed and another hospitalized after a GAZ truck collided with an Iveco truck at an intersection in Boryspil district near Kyiv.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 01:54 PM • 24113 views

SBU official Artem Shyla was detained in the case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia procurement

An organized group headed by Artem Shilo, a former advisor to the Presidential Office and SBU officer, embezzled almost UAH 95 million by inflating prices for the purchase of transformers during martial law.

Politics • April 2, 07:51 AM • 30640 views

Water level in the Dnipro may rise in Kyiv on March 29-April 2

The water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv and Boryspil district may rise sharply from March 29 to April 2 due to spring flooding, with low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Kyiv • March 29, 03:30 PM • 34261 views