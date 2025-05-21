Ukraine is going to explore the option of private investment in airports
Kyiv • UNN
EBRD and IFC will conduct a study on attracting private investment in Ukrainian airports, including Boryspil, Odesa, and Lviv. The results are planned to be published in August.
Despite the war and the temporary suspension of air traffic, Ukraine is preparing for the post-war restart of aviation. EBRD and IFC together with the Ministry of Development will conduct a comprehensive study on attracting private investment in the development and management of airports, in particular in Boryspil, Odesa and Lviv. The results are planned to be published in August. This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) presented to the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine a plan for a comprehensive study on attracting the private sector to the management and maintenance of Ukrainian airports.
As noted, during the meeting held by Deputy Minister Maryna Denysyuk, the expert teams of the EBRD and IFC outlined the technical task of the study and the further algorithm for its implementation. The project will cover the airports "Boryspil", "Odesa", "Lviv" and others.
Despite the fact that the war continues and air traffic with Ukraine is currently suspended, we must maintain the infrastructure of our airports in good technical condition. This is a guarantee of a quick restoration of full-scale air transportation as soon as it becomes possible
The purpose of the study is to develop effective models of private sector participation that will help:
- reduce the burden on the state budget during the war;
- maintain the functional state of the airport infrastructure;
- ensure the prompt restoration of air traffic after the end of hostilities.
We constantly emphasize that we consider the private sector as one of the main participants in the reconstruction processes. At the same time, investment processes differ in different sectors. In order to determine the optimal ways to attract such financing, it is necessary to study in detail the opportunities and specifics of each individual sector
The study envisages a feasibility study, financial and institutional assessment of the state of airports, the development of potential models of cooperation with private operators, including concession mechanisms, and market consultations with key players in the aviation sector.
The EBRD has already identified a technical consultant, and the IFC – a legal one. Both organizations agreed to maintain constant communication with the Ministry to coordinate the research.
We thank the EBRD and IFC for their willingness to conduct the study. It will give impetus to further study of long-term private investment mechanisms, including concession-based models, which may be relevant for the post-war recovery phase
Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them 02.05.25, 20:48 • 5249 views