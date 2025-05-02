Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them

Ukrzaliznytsia has added 6 new sleeping cars to its rolling stock. This is the first purchase of new sleeping cars in the entire history of the country's independence. The new cars are more comfortable for travel and take into account the needs of people with visual impairments.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia has added 6 new sleeping cars with 58 seats each to its rolling stock. The cars built by Kryukiv Railway Car Building Plant became the next batch of 66 ordered in 2023 under the state program of rolling stock renewal. This is the first purchase of sleeping cars in the history of independent Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the systematic support of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Government team and the Ministry of Development. - stated in the message.

The railway company reported that six new cars will join the train 22/21-104/103 Lviv - Kharkiv, Kramatorsk this weekend. In addition to the usual filling, they also contain a number of updates: the shelves received soft side backs, the design of the steps became more convenient for climbing to the upper shelf, and mini-partitions provide slightly more privacy compared to the old modifications of sleeping cars.

Also, space for storing bulky hand luggage such as military backpacks or tourist suitcases is now provided under the lower shelves. The upholstery of the car has become lighter, and the lighting of the cabin has improved.

Individual folding tables have appeared next to the upper shelves and a place to sit has been provided. In the new cars, there are also sockets with USB, Type-C, and 3-mode individual lamps near each seat.

The cars have air conditioning, vacuum toilets and changing tables.

The designers paid attention to navigation for people with visual impairments: contrasting markings highlight handles, handrails and other elements of interaction in the car, Braille navigation is located at the height recommended by people with visual impairments, and the numbering of seats is additionally duplicated in embossed print. This is done specifically for those passengers who have recently lost their sight and have not yet had the opportunity to learn Braille - noted in Ukrzaliznytsia.

Employees of the national carrier added that sleeping cars are the most popular in social areas: for traveling with children's groups, sports teams, and are in demand among military personnel. Therefore, Ukrzaliznytsia strives to make trips in them as comfortable as possible.

In particular, for this reason, in 2025, the carrier plans to overhaul 59 cars, 37 of which will be sleeping cars.

