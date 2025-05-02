Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 3244 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 8298 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 14779 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 32905 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 54377 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 68621 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 43613 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51288 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80070 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147695 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
1.2m/s
42%
752 mm
Popular news

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 37363 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18787 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16498 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48574 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39167 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39283 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48691 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 68625 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 61705 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 140018 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 940 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 14796 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 12434 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16598 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18876 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

Ukrzaliznytsia received 6 new compartment carriages with improved comfort and amenities for people with visual impairments. They will run as part of the Lviv – Kharkiv, Kramatorsk train.

Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them

Ukrzaliznytsia has added 6 new sleeping cars to its rolling stock. This is the first purchase of new sleeping cars in the entire history of the country's independence. The new cars are more comfortable for travel and take into account the needs of people with visual impairments.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia has added 6 new sleeping cars with 58 seats each to its rolling stock. The cars built by Kryukiv Railway Car Building Plant became the next batch of 66 ordered in 2023 under the state program of rolling stock renewal. This is the first purchase of sleeping cars in the history of independent Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the systematic support of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Government team and the Ministry of Development.

- stated in the message.

The railway company reported that six new cars will join the train 22/21-104/103 Lviv - Kharkiv, Kramatorsk this weekend. In addition to the usual filling, they also contain a number of updates: the shelves received soft side backs, the design of the steps became more convenient for climbing to the upper shelf, and mini-partitions provide slightly more privacy compared to the old modifications of sleeping cars.

Also, space for storing bulky hand luggage such as military backpacks or tourist suitcases is now provided under the lower shelves. The upholstery of the car has become lighter, and the lighting of the cabin has improved.

Individual folding tables have appeared next to the upper shelves and a place to sit has been provided. In the new cars, there are also sockets with USB, Type-C, and 3-mode individual lamps near each seat.

The cars have air conditioning, vacuum toilets and changing tables.

The designers paid attention to navigation for people with visual impairments: contrasting markings highlight handles, handrails and other elements of interaction in the car, Braille navigation is located at the height recommended by people with visual impairments, and the numbering of seats is additionally duplicated in embossed print. This is done specifically for those passengers who have recently lost their sight and have not yet had the opportunity to learn Braille

- noted in Ukrzaliznytsia.

Employees of the national carrier added that sleeping cars are the most popular in social areas: for traveling with children's groups, sports teams, and are in demand among military personnel. Therefore, Ukrzaliznytsia strives to make trips in them as comfortable as possible.

In particular, for this reason, in 2025, the carrier plans to overhaul 59 cars, 37 of which will be sleeping cars.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in train routes: what is known01.05.25, 20:03 • 9404 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kramatorsk
Lviv
Kharkiv
Brent
$61.19
Bitcoin
$97,410.30
S&P 500
$5,689.41
Tesla
$293.81
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,239.05
Ethereum
$1,848.92