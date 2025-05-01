$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29704 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71789 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 85025 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96805 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103896 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277932 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151641 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168807 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225712 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253400 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in train routes: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6600 views

Due to repair works on the Polish railway, train No. 766/765 Warsaw – Rava-Ruska will not run. Temporary train No. 862 Lviv – Rava-Ruska has been appointed from May 1 to May 12, 2025.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in train routes: what is known

Temporary changes in train traffic will occur on the Kolomyia/Chernivtsi - Lviv - Rava-Ruska - Warsaw sections due to repair works on the Polish railway. To ensure connection between Lviv and Rava-Ruska, a temporary regional train No. 862 is appointed for the period of repair works.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

According to the Polish railway carrier PKP Intercity, due to repair works on the infrastructure of Polish State Railways, train No. 766/765 Warsaw - Rava-Ruska of the Polish railway formation will not run from May 1 to May 12, 2025 inclusive. In this regard, changes are made to the schedule of a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains for the specified period

- the message reads.

Train No. 863/864 Kolomyia - Rava-Ruska will run only to/from Lviv station.

It will not run temporarily on the Lviv - Rava-Ruska section; train No. 865/866 Rava-Ruska - Kolomyia will depart from Lviv station.

The train will not run temporarily on the Rava-Ruska - Lviv section; train No. 866/865 Kolomyia - Rava-Ruska will run only to Lviv station.

In order to ensure connection between Lviv and Rava-Ruska during the period of repair works, a temporary regional train No. 862 Lviv - Rava-Ruska is appointed, which will run daily from May 1 to May 12, 2025. Departure time from Lviv - 18:00. Stops: Bryukhovychi (18:19–18:21), Zhovkva (18:58–19:00), arrival in Rava-Ruska – 19:34

- added the national carrier.

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed an additional train to Truskavets25.04.25, 14:55 • 3853 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Ukrainian Railways
Warsaw
Lviv
Poland
