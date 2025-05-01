Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in train routes: what is known

Temporary changes in train traffic will occur on the Kolomyia/Chernivtsi - Lviv - Rava-Ruska - Warsaw sections due to repair works on the Polish railway. To ensure connection between Lviv and Rava-Ruska, a temporary regional train No. 862 is appointed for the period of repair works.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

According to the Polish railway carrier PKP Intercity, due to repair works on the infrastructure of Polish State Railways, train No. 766/765 Warsaw - Rava-Ruska of the Polish railway formation will not run from May 1 to May 12, 2025 inclusive. In this regard, changes are made to the schedule of a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains for the specified period - the message reads.

Train No. 863/864 Kolomyia - Rava-Ruska will run only to/from Lviv station.

It will not run temporarily on the Lviv - Rava-Ruska section; train No. 865/866 Rava-Ruska - Kolomyia will depart from Lviv station.

The train will not run temporarily on the Rava-Ruska - Lviv section; train No. 866/865 Kolomyia - Rava-Ruska will run only to Lviv station.

In order to ensure connection between Lviv and Rava-Ruska during the period of repair works, a temporary regional train No. 862 Lviv - Rava-Ruska is appointed, which will run daily from May 1 to May 12, 2025. Departure time from Lviv - 18:00. Stops: Bryukhovychi (18:19–18:21), Zhovkva (18:58–19:00), arrival in Rava-Ruska – 19:34 - added the national carrier.

