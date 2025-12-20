The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.340.00
02:15 PM • 6760 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 16906 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 20805 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 21765 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 21780 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 18692 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 24800 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 39523 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27808 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 33315 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 15674 views
Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland - ZelenskyyDecember 20, 07:40 AM • 7380 views
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 9624 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 13626 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 13898 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 76652 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 53133 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 61165 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 54779 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 79725 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Crimea
Poland
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 3336 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 3134 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 14241 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 26308 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 73025 views
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3358 views

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, making passage impossible; a pontoon crossing was deployed as an alternative. Employees of the Restoration Agency are working to restore the bridge, despite constant air raid alerts.

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, as a result of which passage over the bridge is currently impossible. As an alternative, a pontoon crossing was deployed. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba during a conversation with journalists on Saturday, UNN reports.

Regarding the bridge in Mayaky... I was just there, an attack on the bridge by a Shahed UAV happened right before our eyes. Fortunately, it did not hit the bridge, but nevertheless, attacks have been constant for the last day. More than 20 UAV attacks were on this bridge. What about the bridge? There were more than 5 hits. Today, employees of the Recovery Agency are working there, and restoration work is constantly underway. They are carried out in difficult conditions, because there is a constant air raid alert.

- said Kuleba.

Details

He noted that passage over the bridge is currently impossible, but everything is being done to open it as soon as possible.

We see how to do it, we understand how to do it. The alternative is that a pontoon bridge was deployed yesterday. The complication is that the State Emergency Service and the police are working on both sides... they are cutting off the possibility of free passage, that is, there is reverse traffic, and it is complicated by the constant air raid alert.

- said Kuleba.

Alternative routes across the Dniester created after Russian attack on Odesa region - OP20.12.25, 15:11 • 3016 views

According to him, the vital activity of settlements on the other bank of the Dniester, including Izmail, Reni, and a number of communities, continues.

Food is delivered there. Also, relevant Ukrposhta vehicles were sent there today to provide people with all the services they expect in a timely manner. We are also working on a separate plan to expand logistical capabilities. We see it as follows: within a week, we will deploy two alternative logistics routes. One will be permanent, one will be a pontoon bridge, and within two months, we will create two more additional alternative logistics routes so that we have more opportunities for transport provision on both sides of the Dniester River.

- emphasized the minister.

Addition

The enemy continues to shell the Odesa region without stopping. The bridge in Mayaky on the M-15 highway in the Odesa region has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. In recent days, the shelling has intensified.

On the night of December 20, Russia again attacked the region, as a result of the night strike on port infrastructure, 7 dead and 25 wounded are known.

Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and wounded19.12.25, 23:10 • 8060 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN Lite
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukrposhta
Izmail