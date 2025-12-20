The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, as a result of which passage over the bridge is currently impossible. As an alternative, a pontoon crossing was deployed. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba during a conversation with journalists on Saturday, UNN reports.

Regarding the bridge in Mayaky... I was just there, an attack on the bridge by a Shahed UAV happened right before our eyes. Fortunately, it did not hit the bridge, but nevertheless, attacks have been constant for the last day. More than 20 UAV attacks were on this bridge. What about the bridge? There were more than 5 hits. Today, employees of the Recovery Agency are working there, and restoration work is constantly underway. They are carried out in difficult conditions, because there is a constant air raid alert. - said Kuleba.

Details

He noted that passage over the bridge is currently impossible, but everything is being done to open it as soon as possible.

We see how to do it, we understand how to do it. The alternative is that a pontoon bridge was deployed yesterday. The complication is that the State Emergency Service and the police are working on both sides... they are cutting off the possibility of free passage, that is, there is reverse traffic, and it is complicated by the constant air raid alert. - said Kuleba.

According to him, the vital activity of settlements on the other bank of the Dniester, including Izmail, Reni, and a number of communities, continues.

Food is delivered there. Also, relevant Ukrposhta vehicles were sent there today to provide people with all the services they expect in a timely manner. We are also working on a separate plan to expand logistical capabilities. We see it as follows: within a week, we will deploy two alternative logistics routes. One will be permanent, one will be a pontoon bridge, and within two months, we will create two more additional alternative logistics routes so that we have more opportunities for transport provision on both sides of the Dniester River. - emphasized the minister.

Addition

The enemy continues to shell the Odesa region without stopping. The bridge in Mayaky on the M-15 highway in the Odesa region has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. In recent days, the shelling has intensified.

On the night of December 20, Russia again attacked the region, as a result of the night strike on port infrastructure, 7 dead and 25 wounded are known.

