Alternative routes across the Dniester created after Russian attack on Odesa region - OP

After Russia's deadly attack on the Odesa region, which damaged transport infrastructure, alternative transport routes have already been created and are operating across the Dniester River, said Deputy Head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Alternative transport routes across the Dniester River have already been created and are performing their function. People have the opportunity to travel with certain restrictions - Mykyta wrote.

The Deputy Head of the OP indicated that there are consequences of Russian attacks on energy, transport and logistics infrastructure.

The enemy continues to shell Odesa region incessantly. The bridge in Mayaky on the M-15 highway in Odesa region has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. In recent days, the shelling has intensified.

On the night of December 20, Russia again attacked the region; as a result of the night strike on port infrastructure, 7 people were killed and 25 wounded.

