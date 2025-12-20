Alternative routes across the Dniester created after Russian attack on Odesa region - OP

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
11:29 AM • 5630 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 8542 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 10865 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 12195 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 12643 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 21686 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 36291 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26713 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32303 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40911 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 65859 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 43847 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 52140 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 46240 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 71333 views
Alternative routes across the Dniester created after Russian attack on Odesa region - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

After Russia's deadly attack on the Odesa region, which damaged transport infrastructure, alternative routes across the Dniester have been created. They are already operational, allowing people to move with certain restrictions.

Alternative routes across the Dniester created after Russian attack on Odesa region - OP

After Russia's deadly attack on the Odesa region, which damaged transport infrastructure, alternative transport routes have already been created and are operating across the Dniester River, said Deputy Head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Alternative transport routes across the Dniester River have already been created and are performing their function. People have the opportunity to travel with certain restrictions

- Mykyta wrote.

The Deputy Head of the OP indicated that there are consequences of Russian attacks on energy, transport and logistics infrastructure.

Addition

The enemy continues to shell Odesa region incessantly. The bridge in Mayaky on the M-15 highway in Odesa region has been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. In recent days, the shelling has intensified.

On the night of December 20, Russia again attacked the region; as a result of the night strike on port infrastructure, 7 people were killed and 25 wounded.

Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and wounded19.12.25, 23:10 • 7820 views

Julia Shramko

