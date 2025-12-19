Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and wounded

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army launched a massive ballistic missile attack on a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa district. Seven people were killed and 15 were injured as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

Oleh Kiper wrote on his Telegram that on the evening of December 19, the enemy again massively attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa district with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, cargo vehicles caught fire in the parking lot.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, seven people died. Another fifteen were injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims. - the message says.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the work of operational and emergency services is complicated by the ongoing air raid alert.

