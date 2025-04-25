Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed an additional train to Truskavets

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional train to Truskavets for May. The train consists of passenger cars of the compartment type, but with seating. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department in Telegram.

Details

The date of the additional train to Truskavets is May 9 and 11, 2025.

From Kyiv - departure at 10:16, to Truskavets - arrival at 19:37.

Back - departure from Truskavets at 09:03, arrival in Kyiv at 19:11.

In order for more passengers to be able to reach the resort of Truskavets on convenient dates, we are scheduling an additional fast train No. 159/160 Kyiv - Truskavets — the press service of the department noted.

Odd seat numbers are by the window, even numbers are by the aisle, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Tickets are already on sale, you can buy them in the Ukrzaliznytsia application, on the website and at the ticket offices.

Let's remind

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed an additional train №213/214 Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv due to the increase in passenger traffic and the construction of the European track. The number of requests to Transcarpathia reached 3,000 per day.